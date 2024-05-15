Watch Now
Who's safe on the Clippers roster this offseason?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson analyze the Los Angeles Clippers offseason roster decisions, discussing why the team could look much different come next season.
Where will Miller be drafted in fantasy next year?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss where Brandon Miller might get drafted in fantasy basketball next season, agreeing it depends largely on LaMelo Ball's and Mark Williams's Hornets futures.
No. 1 pick adds another layer to Hawks’ offseason
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson break down what landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft lottery means for the Atlanta Hawks' offseason plans, as the franchise finds itself at a crossroads.
Jokic’s ‘perfect game’ came at right time for DEN
Dan Patrick describes how Nikola Jokic came as close as possible to playing a "perfect game" for the Nuggets against the Timberwolves in Game 5, accounting for 70 of Denver's points when combining his points and assists.
Lunch Money: Eyeing Tatum, Pritchard in Game 5
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss why their targeting Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard in Wednesday's Game 5 playoff matchup as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.
Knicks put Game 4 behind them with Game 5 blowout
Dan Patrick discusses the wrong company the Pacers joined with their loss to the Knicks in Game 5, gives credit to Jalen Brunson after another 40-point performance, and shares why he was disappointed by Indiana's effort.
Miller: Everything does not revolve around LeBron
Reggie Miller clarifies a comment he made commending Anthony Edwards for taking responsibility over Minnesota’s Game 3 loss and saying veterans usually deflect blame, which people took as a jab to LeBron James.
Is Doncic letting Mavs down with poor FT shooting?
Poor free-throw shooting can decide games and cost a team a title, and if Luka Doncic is going to be as ball-dominant as he is, he must improve his free throw shooting along with the team, according to Dan Patrick.
Missed free throws costly for Mavs vs. Thunder
Dan Patrick chides Dallas for shooting 52% from the free throw line to Oklahoma City's 96%, leading to a Game 4 loss against the Thunder and a 2-2 series tie.
Is home-court advantage real or a myth?
The DPS crew discuss if home-court advantage is real, breaking down the psychological effects of playing in different environments and putting recent NBA playoff games in context with the phenomenon.
Szczerbiak: NBA officials ‘best in the business’
Wally Szczerbiak joins the Dan Patrick Show to weigh in on who has the edge between the Knicks and Pacers as well as Nuggets and Timberwolves, home-court advantage in the NBA, the league's officiating and more.
Lunch Money: Target Holiday, Doncic in Game 4s
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell focus on Celtics’ Jrue Holiday and Mavericks’ Luka Doncic in their respective Game 4 playoff matchups as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.