Caleb Martin agrees to sign with Philadelphia 76ers

Daryl Morey didn’t just land a new big three in Philadelphia, he’s done an impressive job finding players to round out the roster.

Case in point: Former Heat forward Caleb Martin is headed to Philadelphia on a four-year, $32 million deal, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Other reports have since confirmed it.

This is a fantastic fit, giving the 76ers a versatile 6'5" wing who fills the holes left by the departures of Tobias Harris and Nicolas Batum. Just more than a year ago, Martin should have won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP against Boston (Jimmy Butler did). This past season the athletic 3&D wing averaged 10 points a game shooting 34.9% from 3, plus he is a strong on-ball defender.

Philadelphia’s interest in Martin was well known, but he was waiting to see if there was a larger payday out on the open market, or if the Heat would step up to keep him. The 76ers remained persistent and it paid off.

Nick Nurse’s starting five now likely is Tyrese Maxey at the point, Joel Embiid at center, and three versatile wings in Martin, Paul George, and Kelly Oubre (off the bench can come, Eric Gordon, rookie Jared McCain, and at center Andre Drummond and just drafted energy big Adem Bona). While Morey needs to add more depth, that is a solid core that — if healthy, no sure thing with Embiid and George — could push the Celtics.

To make the Martin deal happen, the 76ers will waive B-Ball Paul, Paul Reed. The fan and analytics favorite will land quickly with another team.

