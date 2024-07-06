 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
12011350.jpg
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicagov2_240704.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
nbc_golf_jdclr2hl_240705.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
12011350.jpg
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicagov2_240704.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
nbc_golf_jdclr2hl_240705.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Martin agrees to sign with Philadelphia 76ers

  
Published July 6, 2024 11:18 AM
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 01: Caleb Martin #16 of the Miami Heat dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 01, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Daryl Morey didn’t just land a new big three in Philadelphia, he’s done an impressive job finding players to round out the roster.

Case in point: Former Heat forward Caleb Martin is headed to Philadelphia on a four-year, $32 million deal, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Other reports have since confirmed it.

This is a fantastic fit, giving the 76ers a versatile 6'5" wing who fills the holes left by the departures of Tobias Harris and Nicolas Batum. Just more than a year ago, Martin should have won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP against Boston (Jimmy Butler did). This past season the athletic 3&D wing averaged 10 points a game shooting 34.9% from 3, plus he is a strong on-ball defender.

Philadelphia’s interest in Martin was well known, but he was waiting to see if there was a larger payday out on the open market, or if the Heat would step up to keep him. The 76ers remained persistent and it paid off.

Nick Nurse’s starting five now likely is Tyrese Maxey at the point, Joel Embiid at center, and three versatile wings in Martin, Paul George, and Kelly Oubre (off the bench can come, Eric Gordon, rookie Jared McCain, and at center Andre Drummond and just drafted energy big Adem Bona). While Morey needs to add more depth, that is a solid core that — if healthy, no sure thing with Embiid and George — could push the Celtics.

To make the Martin deal happen, the 76ers will waive B-Ball Paul, Paul Reed. The fan and analytics favorite will land quickly with another team.

Mentions
Caleb Martin.png Caleb Martin Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers