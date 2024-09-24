Celtics media day highlights: Jaylen Brown ‘extremely motivated,’ Porzingis targets December return

The Boston Celtics were granted a one-week head start on training camp because they and the Nuggets are headed to Abu Dhabi to open the NBA preseason on Oct. 4 (something that disrupts practice schedules).

Boston conducted its media day on Tuesday, and a few interesting bits came out of what can be a scripted-feeling event (for every team). Here are some highlights from Celtics media day.

Jaylen Brown “extremely motivated”

Championship teams can come into the next season a little fat and happy after a summer of celebrating. It can be difficult to be motivated for a Tuesday night game in November after the high of playing for a ring in June and partying all summer.

These Celtics are going to be a little bit different. Jayson Tatum struggled with his shot during the NBA Finals and then was benched by Steve Kerr for two key USA games during the Paris Olympics, while Jaylen Brown felt snubbed by USA Basketball altogether and did not get an invite to Paris, even after Kawhi Leonard had to leave the team.

"[Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla] was probably the happiest person in the world that I didn’t win Finals MVP and that I didn’t play in two of the games in the Olympics,” Tatum said. “So, that was odd, but if you know Joe it makes sense.”

While Tatum also said he didn’t need the added motivation, Brown was much more blunt.

"Damn question number 1?! We going to warmup a little bit?"



Jaylen Brown was hit with a question about the Olympics off the top, and answers just how you'd want JB to 😤 pic.twitter.com/rlvjmDPp7C — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 24, 2024

“I’m extremely motivated for obvious reasons and I’m ready to get after it.”

Both Tatum and Derrick White — who was put on Team USA instead of Brown as Leonard’s replacement — said they talked and there is not issue between them.

Kristaps Porzingis targets December return

Porzingis missed part of the NBA Finals due to a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in his left foot/ankle, then had surgery just after the NBA Finals to repair it. He was asked out the recovery was going during media day:

“I’m running, I’m on the court, shooting normal…" Porzingis said. “I’m doing a lot of stuff honestly. I was already kind of with some live contact, doing some stuff and, yeah, it felt really good afterwards.”

That doesn’t mean to expect him back soon, Porzingis told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne he is looking to return in December. However, expect the Celtics to be cautious with his return, when they need him is April, not December.

Jayson Tatum says he can be better

Tatum said he has spent the summer working with his trainer, Drew Hanlen, to tweak some of the mechanics on his jump shot, which was off during the Finals and the Paris Olympics (it’s part of the reason Kerr benched him). Tatum said he expect to come back stronger than the MVP-candidate we saw a season ago.

"You haven't seen the best version of Jayson Tatum." 👀 pic.twitter.com/qevImSE09A — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 24, 2024

Al Horford not thinking retirement

He may be 38 years old and has already played 17 NBA seasons, but don’t ask Al Horford if he’s thinking about retirement.

"I never put a limit on how long I'm going to play."



Al Horford addresses whether or not he thought about retiring after winning the title pic.twitter.com/glMnPFaxiU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 24, 2024

“I don’t think there was ever a question that I wasn’t not gonna come back or anything like that,” Horford said. “For me, and I’ve said this before, I’ve never put a limit on how long I’m gonna play. So, I feel good, and I’m very fortunate to be in this position.”

Luke Kornet talks about his mortgage

