 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Saratoga Race Course
Review of Saratoga horse deaths last year finds no definitive cause. Rainfall could have been one.
Manuel Margot
Twins acquire Margot in 3-player trade with Dodgers, who add Hernández
Jon Scheyer
Duke’s Scheyer wants the ACC to implement measures to prevent court-storming after Filipowski injury

Top Clips

nba_yahoo_thompson_240226.jpg
Thompson’s fantasy value should continue to rise
nba_yahoo_coulibaly_240226.jpg
Keep Wizards’ Coulibaly on fantasy radars
nbc_gc_jimnantzintv_240226.jpg
Nantz discusses Alzheimer’s work, golf love, more

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Saratoga Race Course
Review of Saratoga horse deaths last year finds no definitive cause. Rainfall could have been one.
Manuel Margot
Twins acquire Margot in 3-player trade with Dodgers, who add Hernández
Jon Scheyer
Duke’s Scheyer wants the ACC to implement measures to prevent court-storming after Filipowski injury

Top Clips

nba_yahoo_thompson_240226.jpg
Thompson’s fantasy value should continue to rise
nba_yahoo_coulibaly_240226.jpg
Keep Wizards’ Coulibaly on fantasy radars
nbc_gc_jimnantzintv_240226.jpg
Nantz discusses Alzheimer’s work, golf love, more

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Celtics players say they “begged” Blake Griffin to rejoin team for playoff run

  
Published February 26, 2024 08:25 PM
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Blake Griffin #91 of the Boston Celtics arrives prior to game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Blake Griffin played his 13th NBA season in Boston last year, getting into 41 games as a reserve big for the Celtics. He’s well-liked in the locker room, was on an affordable veteran minimum contract, and the Celtics have an open roster spot this season. Boston also has been looking to add depth to the frontcourt, which is why they traded for Xavier Tillman at the trade deadline.

Teammates wanted Griffin back and reached out to him trying to get the return, both Derrick White and Payton Pritchard said on Barstool Sports “Pardon My Take” Monday (hat tip Brian Robb at Mass Live).

“I don’t know [if he’s coming back]. We begged him to,” Pritchard told PMT.

“I think the whole team has been begging him to,’ White added...

“I texted him actually a week ago or two jokingly being like, ‘Coming back for one last ride?’ He says he’s enjoying his life,” Pritchard said.

Griffin was a player who had a true sense of himself, found things he loved to do off the court (comedy among them) and was comfortable moving on from basketball. He and former NFL player Ryan Kalil are partners in the production company Mortal Media (the company behind the “White Men Can’t Jump” reboot).

Still, it has to be difficult to turn down one more playoff run with a team that is the current favorite to win it all. Boston has an open roster spot but is already into the second tax apron ($18.3 million above the luxury tax line), so that minimum contract will hit harder. If the Celtics are open to it, would Griffin be?

It sounds like a firm no, but never say never around the NBA.

Mentions
Blake-Griffin.jpg Blake Griffin Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics