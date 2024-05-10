 Skip navigation
Did Cleveland figure something out? Cavaliers rout Celtics 118-94 to even series

  
Published May 9, 2024 10:18 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MA - MAY 9: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates during the game against the Boston Celtics during Round 2 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Did the Cleveland Cavaliers figure something out, or was this a one-off night for the Boston Celtics?

It was undoubtedly a classic Donovan Mitchell night. A guy with a history of big playoff games added to that legacy scoring 23 of his 29 points in the second half (it would have been a lot more had Mitchell been forced to play the entire fourth quarter in attack mode) and hit some big-time shots.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take the win either way.

Cleveland went into the Boston Garden and pulled away when they shot 7-of-10 from 3 in the third quarter while Mitchell got red hot. The Cavaliers cruised to a 118-94 Game 2 win.

The series is tied 1-1, heading to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday.

Cleveland found one thing that worked, one thing that they need to continue if they are going to push Boston — big games from Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert. Mobley finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while LeVert scored 21.

Boston fans can argue their team was just complacent after dominating Miami in the first round and then Game 1 of this series, but it also fits a pattern.

Boston has struggled more than expected all season in the games when the 3s don’t fall. No team took a higher percentage of their shots from 3 this season — 43.7% — but with that comes a higher variance and some off nights.

Thursday was one of those nights. Jaylen Brown was 0-of-6 from 3. Derrick White came back to earth and was 1-of-8. Overall, the Celtics shot 22.9% from beyond the arc.

When they struggled from deep the Celtics started attacking the paint trying to get easy buckets and fouls — and that worked to a degree. However, it can lead to predictable and defendable isolation plays. Boston also loses the math game when Cleveland shoots 46.4% from 3.

Maybe this was just a one-off game for Boston and in Game 3 the 3-pointers start falling again and all the questions fade away.

But for now Cleveland comes out of Game 2 with hope and a belief in itself, which can be dangerous for the Celtics.

