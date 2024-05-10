Knicks’ OG Anunoby out for Game 3 with sore left hamstring

Injuries keep piling up, but it has yet to slow the Knicks down.

The latest is OG Anunoby, who pulled on after a transition layup in the third quarter Wednesday night, and the Knicks have ruled him out for Game 3 on Friday night with a sore left hamstring.

OG Anunoby (sore left hamstring) is out for the remainder of the game. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) May 9, 2024

The Knicks are intentionally vague about injuries but have described this as a hamstring strain, meaning Anunoby will be out for weeks, not days. A low-grade hamstring strain usually means a player is out for about two weeks. This is the same kind of injury that kept Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the playoffs entirely.

OG Anunoby went to the locker room after hurting his hamstringpic.twitter.com/yoMP3kXAWd — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 9, 2024

Anunoby has been a key part of the Knicks postseason run. First, he’s a gritty and switchable defender who fits in perfectly with what coach Tom Thibodeau wants on that end. On offense, Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points a game in the playoffs while shooting 39.5% from 3. He was having his best game of the postseason Wednesday, scoring 28 points and taking charge of an offense without Jalen Brunson for much of the first half (a foot issue, Brunson returned for the second half).

The Knicks are already without Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic due to injuries.

Despite that New York is up 2-0 on the Pacers heading to Indiana for a must-win game for the home team. So far, all the injuries have yet to catch up with the Knicks, but losing Anunoby — especially the way he has been playing — will be hard.