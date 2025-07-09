 Skip navigation
Oilers acquire Hobey Baker winner Isaac Howard from Lightning in exchange for Sam O’Reilly

  
Published July 9, 2025 11:23 AM

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers acquired 21-year-old forward Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Sam O’Reilly, who was selected 32nd overall in the 2024 draft.

Howard finished with 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games while helping Michigan State win the Big Ten regular-season and conference tournament titles and earning the Hobey Baker award as the NCAA’s top player.

The club also announced that Howard has agreed to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in 2025-26.

Howard was selected by the Lightning with the 31st overall selection in 2022 draft. He spent two seasons with the Spartans, finishing with 88 points (34 goals, 54 assists) over 73 games.

Howard earned a gold medal at the 2025 world hockey championship in May, playing in four games and tallying one assist for the United States.

The 19-year-old O’Reilly skated in 62 regular-season games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League last season, recording 28 goals and 71 points. The Toronto native finished the OHL playoffs with seven goals and 22 points in 17 games to help the Knights win a second straight OHL championship.