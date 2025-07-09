Blue Jays at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 9

Its Wednesday, July 9 and the Blue Jays (54-38) are in Chicago looking to sweep their three-game series against the White Sox (30-62).

Eric Lauer is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Adrian Houser for Chicago.

Last night the Jays won their tenth in a row. In a game shortened due to rain, Chris Bassitt went six innings allowing just one run and four hits to pick up his ninth win of the season, 6-1 over the ChiSox. Toronto’s offense pounded three Chicago pitchers for 12 hits over the course of 6.2 innings before the game was halted due to the weather.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at White Sox

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, CHSN, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Blue Jays at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (-149), White Sox (+124)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at White Sox

Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: Eric Lauer vs. Adrian Houser

Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.65 ERA)

Last outing: 7/4 vs. Angels - 6IP, 2ER, 3H, 1BB, 6Ks White Sox: Adrian Houser (4-2, 1.60 ERA)

Last outing: 7/4 at Colorado - 8IP, 0ER, 4H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at White Sox

The Blue Jays have won 3 straight road games

The Under is 4-1 in the Blue Jays’ last 5 games against American League teams

The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games, profiting 1.90 units

Vlad Guerrero Jr. collected 2 hits last night and is now 6-15 over his last 4 games

collected 2 hits last night and is now 6-15 over his last 4 games Mike Tauchman is enjoying a 6-game hitting streak (12-25)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Blue Jays and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: