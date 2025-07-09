Rockies at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 9

It’s Wednesday, July 9 and the Rockies (21-71) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (48-45). Antonio Senzatela is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Lucas Giolito for Boston.

Brayan Bello went a complete 9.0 innings with 10 strikeouts, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, and 1 walk in Boston’s 10-2 win on Tuesday. The Red Sox have scored 19 runs to the Rockies’ five in this series.

Boston’s won five-straight games and scored at least six runs in all five, while Colorado is 1-4 over the past five and on a two-game losing streak.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Red Sox

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: COLR, NESN

Odds for the Rockies at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Rockies (+243), Red Sox (-305)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: Antonio Senzatela vs. Lucas Giolito

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela, (3-12, 6.57 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts Red Sox: Lucas Giolito, (5-1, 3.66 ERA)

Last outing: 7.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rockies and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Red Sox

Boston is 6-1 in Giolito’s last seven starts

Colorado is 5-13 in Senzatela’s 18 starts this year

The Red Sox have won 5 of their last 7 home games, while the Rockies have lost 6 in 8

The Red Sox’s last 3 games versus the Rockies have gone over the Total

The Rockies have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight road games against the Red Sox

