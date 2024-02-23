 Skip navigation
Chris Paul goes through full practice with Warriors, nears return

  
Published February 22, 2024 10:47 PM
Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 7:Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 7, 2024 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Chris Paul, who has been out since injuring his hand on Jan 5 and undergoing surgery, is close to a return.

Paul went through a full 5-on-5 practice with the team and, while he is not playing Thursday night against the Lakers, he should return soon, coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Wednesday.

“He’s doing great. Just played 5-on-5, took part in our whole practice. He’s getting close. He won’t play tomorrow, but he’s feeling really good. He played a lot over the All-Star break, he told me, so the next step is for the training staff to get a feel for where he is conditioning-wise and just make sure everything is set for him to be out there.”

Paul was injured against the Pistons in early January when he went for an offensive rebound and ran into Jaden Ivey. He underwent surgery to repair a fractured metacarpal in his left hand days later.

Paul had proped up the bench units, averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists a game, and more importantly, the team is +8.9 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court (the Warriors have long struggled in their non-Curry minutes. Paul and now Klay Thompson coming off the bench give the Warriors a chance to have a strong second unit and make a push up the standings during the final sprint of the regular season.

