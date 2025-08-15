 Skip navigation
Amir Coffey signs with Milwaukee Bucks on training camp deal

  
Published August 15, 2025 01:10 AM

Amir Coffey deserves an NBA roster spot. He is coming off a career season with the Clippers, averaging 9.7 points a game, shooting 40.9% from 3, playing 24 minutes a night on a 50-win team.

However, that was not enough to get Coffey a standard NBA contract. He signed on Thursday with the Milwaukee Bucks, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN, but this is a training camp only contract for Coffey, reports Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Milwaukee already has the maximum of 15 players under contract for next season (and the veteran Coffey does not qualify for a two-way contract). Technically, the contract of Andre Jackson Jr. is not fully guaranteed. If the Bucks were willing to eat the $800,000 buyout price, they could let Jackson Jr. go and keep Coffey. It was thought that Jackson and Thanasis Antetokounmpo might battle it out in camp for that final roster spot, now Coffey’s name is in that mix.

This is a quality pickup for the Bucks — they need depth at the three and Coffey slots right in. It’s a little surprising that reuniting with Doc Rivers — his first coach with the Clippers — was the best offer on the table for Coffey, but if the Bucks keep him around, he adds solid regular-season depth to a roster that could use it.

Mentions
LAC_Coffey_Amir.jpg Amir Coffey