NCAA Womens Basketball: Indiana at Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for women’s college basketball game
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Weather forecast for 2024 Daytona 500
nbc_cbb_clarkmilestones_240208.jpg
How to watch Caitlin Clark go for NCAA women’s scoring record: Michigan vs Iowa on Peacock, streaming info

nbc_bfa_dinwiddielakers_240214.jpg
Dinwiddie picks ‘hard way’ in signing with Lakers
nbc_bfa_warriorslebron_240214.jpg
Warriors tried to trade for LeBron at deadline
nbc_dps_mecolehardman_240214.jpg
Hardman details how Chiefs engineered SB comeback

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Womens Basketball: Indiana at Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for women’s college basketball game
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Weather forecast for 2024 Daytona 500
nbc_cbb_clarkmilestones_240208.jpg
How to watch Caitlin Clark go for NCAA women’s scoring record: Michigan vs Iowa on Peacock, streaming info

nbc_bfa_dinwiddielakers_240214.jpg
Dinwiddie picks ‘hard way’ in signing with Lakers
nbc_bfa_warriorslebron_240214.jpg
Warriors tried to trade for LeBron at deadline
nbc_dps_mecolehardman_240214.jpg
Hardman details how Chiefs engineered SB comeback

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Clippers reportedly send P.J. Tucker, Bones Hyland home, both to rejoin team after break

  
Published February 14, 2024 01:03 PM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 05: P.J. Tucker #17 of the LA Clippers looks on from the bench against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on February 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

P.J. Tucker’s name came up a lot as a veteran who could be traded at the deadline — he had fallen out of Tyron Lue’s Clipper rotation and was a potential buyout candidate if not moved. Neither of those things happened. Bones Hyland was another name mentioned at the trade deadline as possibly switching teams, a lot of teams could use a solid backup point guard and the Clippers could afford to part with him. Like Tucker, nothing happened.

Now, both of those players are away from the team and will rejoin after the All-Star break, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

From The Bounce:

The Clippers and Tucker have had productive discussions this week about the disgruntled forward staying ready for potentially re-entering the rotation, according to league sources. The conversations stemmed from weeks of boiling frustrations surrounding Tucker and his lack of playing time, according to those sources. It led to much-needed and strong conversations among all parties, those sources said.

Tucker was not bought out because he is owed $11.5 million next season, a valuable trade chip this summer, plus he’s not a player the Clippers want to pay to just go away. While his shooting and defense are not what they were five years ago, many teams — including the Clippers — could use him in some playoff matchups.

Both Hyland and Tucker could have roles — limited ones but roles — for the Clippers the rest of the season.

Also of note, the Clippers have said Kawhi Leonard is out Wednesday night against the Warriors due to an adductor strain (a fancy way of saying groin strain). This will be only the fifth game Leonard has missed this season. With the All-Star break coming up, it is relatively good timing for the Clippers. Still, it is possible Leonard will sit out the All-Star Game itself (the coaches selected him as a reserve), and Commissioner Adam Silver will have to pick a replacement.

Bones Hyland.png Bones Hyland PJ Tucker.png P.J. Tucker Kawhi Leonard.png Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers