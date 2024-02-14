Clippers reportedly send P.J. Tucker, Bones Hyland home, both to rejoin team after break

P.J. Tucker’s name came up a lot as a veteran who could be traded at the deadline — he had fallen out of Tyron Lue’s Clipper rotation and was a potential buyout candidate if not moved. Neither of those things happened. Bones Hyland was another name mentioned at the trade deadline as possibly switching teams, a lot of teams could use a solid backup point guard and the Clippers could afford to part with him. Like Tucker, nothing happened.

Now, both of those players are away from the team and will rejoin after the All-Star break, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Development: The Clippers sent home two players – Bones Hyland and PJ Tucker – from road trip vs. Warriors tonight, sources say. Both are expected to rejoin the team after the All-Star break. https://t.co/YkhZiWm026 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2024

From The Bounce:

The Clippers and Tucker have had productive discussions this week about the disgruntled forward staying ready for potentially re-entering the rotation, according to league sources. The conversations stemmed from weeks of boiling frustrations surrounding Tucker and his lack of playing time, according to those sources. It led to much-needed and strong conversations among all parties, those sources said.

Tucker was not bought out because he is owed $11.5 million next season, a valuable trade chip this summer, plus he’s not a player the Clippers want to pay to just go away. While his shooting and defense are not what they were five years ago, many teams — including the Clippers — could use him in some playoff matchups.

Both Hyland and Tucker could have roles — limited ones but roles — for the Clippers the rest of the season.

Also of note, the Clippers have said Kawhi Leonard is out Wednesday night against the Warriors due to an adductor strain (a fancy way of saying groin strain). This will be only the fifth game Leonard has missed this season. With the All-Star break coming up, it is relatively good timing for the Clippers. Still, it is possible Leonard will sit out the All-Star Game itself (the coaches selected him as a reserve), and Commissioner Adam Silver will have to pick a replacement.