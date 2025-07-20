Marcus Smart reportedly reaches buyout agreement with Wizards, will sign two-year deal with Lakers

This might be the least surprising buyout of the offseason: Marcus Smart and the Washington Wizards have agreed to terms on a buyout, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by multiple other reports.

Once he clears waivers, Smart is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, $10.5 million contract (for the bi-annual exemption), with the second year of that being a player option (the Lakers have to create a bit of cap space to make that signing, expect them to waive Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin in the coming days).

Smart, 31, if he can stay healthy and find his rhythm from a couple of seasons ago, would bring much-needed on-ball perimeter defense to the Lakers, as well as some secondary shot creation for the bench when called upon. In 2022, Smart was named Defensive Player of the Year, and two seasons ago he averaged 14.5 points a game on close to league-average efficiency. However, last season, injuries limited him to 34 games, during which he averaged 9 points per game on 39.3% shooting. The Lakers are betting this is a one-off season, that his game hasn’t slipped and he can return to form, likely coming off the bench behind Austin Reaves.

Luka Doncic recruited Smart personally, according to The Athletic.

With the buyout, the Wizards will save about $6.8 million this season. More importantly, it removes an impediment to more playing time for the Wizards’ many young guards, including Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Cam Whitmore, and others. The Wizards are going to play their youth big minutes this season and be thinking long term (and about having a high lottery pick in 2026, which is considered a very good draft at the top).

