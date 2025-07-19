Frustrated Cam Thomas rants against perception as ‘empty calories ball hog’

Cam Thomas is one of four restricted free agents without a contract for next season, and the latest reports out of Brooklyn suggest that his representatives and the Nets have yet to seriously engage in contract talks. Thomas reportedly is seeking around $30 million a season, the Nets are thinking significantly less.

Perhaps that has Thomas a little on edge, because he went on an NSFW rant on X recently. It started with Zach Lowe of The Ringer saying on his podcast that Thomas is viewed around the league as an “empty calorie ball hog.” That set Thomas off.

The consenus? F*** you and the consensus @ZachLowe_NBA . This is most likely the same consensus teams who can’t guard me and send double teams from jump ball . Why are we double teaming a guy who's “not that good” make it make sense please. https://t.co/IrHNVHYqTc — Cam Thomas (@24_camthomas) July 18, 2025

Last time speaking on some shit.

Empty Calories ? First off we were the 5th or 6th team in the east before my injury and trades. Can’t control what the GM wanna do with the team … 2nd ball hog? I was 2nd on the team in assists , not counting the Pgs traded away and traded for… — Cam Thomas (@24_camthomas) July 18, 2025

Two thoughts here.

First, Thomas can be as mad at Lowe as he wants, if Thomas doesn’t realize that absolutely is the consensus thinking about him in league circles — and we’re talking about how many people in front offices view him — then people around Thomas are not being upfront with him. That is how Thomas is viewed, fair or not — a guy who can get buckets but doesn’t necessarily contribute the other things that go into winning (he’s a negative defender, for example).

Second, Thomas has a point in that he does bring value, and he was near the top of the Nets’ scouting report the past couple of seasons. That, however, says as much about the Nets roster as Thomas. He averaged 24 points a game last season (in just 25 games due to injury, but he played 66 games the season before), with a .575 true shooting percentage that is right about the league average (he shot 34.9% on 3-pointers last season, right about his career average). He’s a player who can get buckets and create shots, but isn’t particularly efficient in doing so. There is a role for him, and perhaps on a team that doesn’t need him to rack up buckets like the Nets do, we would see more aspects of his game.

For now, Thomas remains in a stalemate with the Nets. He’ll sign a deal with them one way or another before training camp starts, but don’t expect anything quickly.