MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Day Three_LargeImage_m369165.jpg
Xander Schauffele figures only a ‘blackout’ performance is going to catch Scottie Scheffler at The Open
Syndication: Arizona Republic
WNBA All-Star Basketball Without Borders camp is opportunity for international players to be seen
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Denny Hamlin reaffirms support for lawsuit vs. NASCAR, saying: ‘All will be exposed’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
nbc_golf_roryeagle_250719.jpg
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
nbc_golf_roryball_250719.jpg
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Frustrated Cam Thomas rants against perception as ‘empty calories ball hog’

  
Published July 19, 2025 01:43 PM

Cam Thomas is one of four restricted free agents without a contract for next season, and the latest reports out of Brooklyn suggest that his representatives and the Nets have yet to seriously engage in contract talks. Thomas reportedly is seeking around $30 million a season, the Nets are thinking significantly less.

Perhaps that has Thomas a little on edge, because he went on an NSFW rant on X recently. It started with Zach Lowe of The Ringer saying on his podcast that Thomas is viewed around the league as an “empty calorie ball hog.” That set Thomas off.

Two thoughts here.

First, Thomas can be as mad at Lowe as he wants, if Thomas doesn’t realize that absolutely is the consensus thinking about him in league circles — and we’re talking about how many people in front offices view him — then people around Thomas are not being upfront with him. That is how Thomas is viewed, fair or not — a guy who can get buckets but doesn’t necessarily contribute the other things that go into winning (he’s a negative defender, for example).

Second, Thomas has a point in that he does bring value, and he was near the top of the Nets’ scouting report the past couple of seasons. That, however, says as much about the Nets roster as Thomas. He averaged 24 points a game last season (in just 25 games due to injury, but he played 66 games the season before), with a .575 true shooting percentage that is right about the league average (he shot 34.9% on 3-pointers last season, right about his career average). He’s a player who can get buckets and create shots, but isn’t particularly efficient in doing so. There is a role for him, and perhaps on a team that doesn’t need him to rack up buckets like the Nets do, we would see more aspects of his game.

For now, Thomas remains in a stalemate with the Nets. He’ll sign a deal with them one way or another before training camp starts, but don’t expect anything quickly.

