Mavericks at Bucks game Sunday postponed because Dallas unable to fly due to inclement weather

The winter storm that has left at least two people dead and more than a million people without power is impacting the NBA schedule as well.

Sunday’s scheduled game between the visiting Mavericks and the Bucks has been postponed because Dallas was unable to fly out of the city to Milwaukee for the game, the league announced. There is no reschedule date set (though it is likely to be after the All-Star break, reports Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News). The league had hoped Dallas could fly out at some point today and play the game tomorrow, but the frigid temperatures prevented the plane from being de-iced, Townsend adds.

This is the second game called off on Sunday, Denver at Memphis also was postponed because of weather conditions in the Memphis area.

Those were not the only changes.

Monday’s Indiana at Atlanta game will now tip off earlier, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Along those same lines, the Philadelphia at Charlotte game will now start at 3 p.m. ET.