Pelicans’ No. 13 pick Derik Queen undergoes wrist surgery, will be re-evaluated in three months

Derik Queen — the No. 13 pick that New Orleans gave up a lot to move up and draft — has undergone surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, the Pelicans have announced.

Queen will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks, the team said. That timeline has him being re-evaluated during training camp and potentially near the start of the NBA season. That means he will likely be unable to physically participate in all of his first NBA training camp and could be out until the start of the NBA season, depending on how his healing process goes.

Queen suffered the wrist injury during the Pelicans’ Summer League game against the Trail Blazers on July 15. As noted by Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes, this is the same ligament surgery the Thunder’s Jalen Williams had after the season (and championship parade).

The scaphoid ligament, located in the middle of the wrist, connects the scaphoid and lunate bones, playing a critical role in wrist stability. Spraining or tearing the ligament is painful, which is why Williams had more than 20 pain-killing injections to get through the playoffs.

Queen showed off an impressive offensive skill set during NBA Summer League, averaging 14 points and 10.7 rebounds a game, and garnering three double-doubles.

However, Queen had 17 turnovers in those three games; he was passive for stretches and didn’t play with much physicality, which led to some real struggles on the defensive end. His recognition and commitment on defense were an issue, and it could limit his playing time once he gets healthy and the season starts. The challenge for Pelicans coach Willie Green is where Queen fits in a frontcourt rotation with Zion Williamson, Yves Missi and Kevon Looney.

Health is going to be critical to the Pelicans’ success this season, and they are now heading into training camp with Queen, Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones, and Dejounte Murray all coming off of surgery (Murray will miss a chunk of the season due to a torn Achilles).

The Pelicans traded the No. 23 pick this season and, more importantly, a highly valuable unprotected first-round pick in 2026, to Atlanta to move up to No. 13 and get Queen. If the Pelicans do not make the playoffs — a very distinct possibility in a very deep West, especially if they can’t stay healthy — that could be a lottery pick next June, maybe a high one, in what is considered a deep 2026 draft. Around the league, trading away that pick was seen as likely the worst trade of the offseason.

It puts a lot of pressure on General Manager Joe Dumars and the Pelicans’ front office for Queen to be worthy of the trade. His missing at least part of training camp is not ideal for this.

