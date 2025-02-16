 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Jesse Love wins Daytona Xfinity race for second career series victory
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

movers.jpg
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley
united_rentals.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Daytona on The CW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Jesse Love wins Daytona Xfinity race for second career series victory
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

movers.jpg
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley
united_rentals.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Daytona on The CW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Controversy in All-Star Skills Challenge? Yes. And Cavaliers won event.

  
Published February 15, 2025 09:09 PM
2025 NBA All-Star - KIA Skills Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Evan Mobley #4 and Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after winning the 2025 KIA Skills Challenge as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Chase Center on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO — On a weekend when Adam Silver has stressed respecting the All-Star event and taking it seriously, the first thing most fans saw was the Spurs’ team of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama trying to game the system.

It turns out that there is a rule book that governs the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge. Seriously. Paul and Wembanyama were disqualified for not making a valid attempt at shooting the ball — an NBA executive came out with a rule book to show Paul where it said that.

“If they weren’t disqualified, I think we probably would have just did the same thing to be honest with you,” the Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell said. “Play to win, I guess.”

With the Spurs out of the way, the Cleveland Cavaliers team of All-Stars Evan Mobley and Mitchell went on to win the event.

In the event finals, it was the Cavaliers against the Warriors — Draymond Green and Moses Moody — in what was a fitting Finals throwback vibe. The bad news for the Warriors fans filling the Chase Center it was more reminiscent of 2016, when Green let the Warriors down — he did it again and Cleveland got the upset at home.

But all we’re going to be talking about is the Spurs trying to cheat their way to a win.

Mentions
Chris Paul Chris Paul GSW_Green_Draymond.jpg Draymond Green CLE_Mitchell_Donovan.jpg Donovan Mitchell GSW_Moody_Moses.jpg Moses Moody SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama CLE_Mobley_Evan.jpg Evan Mobley