Twins at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

It’s Friday, June 13 and the Twins (36-32) are in Houston to take on the Astros (38-30). Chris Paddack is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Colton Gordon for Houston.

The Houston Astros are coming off a win against the Chicago White Sox. Famber Valdez had a monster day on the mound. He struck out 12 batters in 5.0 innings. He gave up seven hits and two earned runs and picked up the win.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Astros

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: Space City Home Network, Twins.TV

Odds for the Twins at the Astros

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Twins (-100), Astros (-120)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Astros

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Chris Paddack vs. Colton Gordon

Twins: Chris Paddack, (2-5, 3.53 ERA)

Last outing (Toronto Blue Jays, 6/7): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Astros: Colton Gordon, (1-1, 5.11 ERA)

Last outing (Cleveland Guardians, 6/6): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Astros

The Astros are 7-3 in their last 10 home games

Each of the Astros’ last 3 home games against the Twins have stayed under the Total

The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 2.09 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

