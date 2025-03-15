Dallas down to eight healthy players with few two-way games left, could it have to forfeit a game?

Could Dallas have to forfeit a game because it doesn’t have enough healthy players?

It’s possible. It’s not likely, but it’s not out of the question. It’s something Bobby Marks first got into at ESPN.

NBA rules require a team to dress at least eight healthy players for a game, or it must forfeit. Dallas has been so ravaged by injuries that it is down to eight healthy players: Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin, Max Christie, Spencer Dinwiddie, Brandon Williams, Dwight Powell, and Kessler Edwards.

That’s because all these players are injured:

• Kyrie Irving (torn ACL)

• Anthony Davis (adductor strain)

• Dereck Lively II (ankle stress fracture)

• Daniel Gafford (knee sprain)

• P.J. Washington (ankle sprain)

• Dante Exum (fractured hand, announced Saturday)

• Olivier Maxence-Prosper (right wrist injury)

• Jaden Hardy (ankle sprain)

• Kai Jones (quad strain)

The concern in Dallas is that two of their healthy players are two-way players nearing their limit of 50 games up with the main club. Kessler Edwards has been with Dallas for 47 games, while Bradon Williams is at 44. Once they reach 50, they can no longer play with the Mavericks and must return to the G-League.

Why don’t the Mavericks convert one or both of Edwards or Williams to regular contracts or sign another player on a 10-day contract? Because they can’t afford to. Dallas is hard-capped at the first apron of the luxury tax and currently sits just $51,000 below that number, and a standard 10-day contract is double that. The Mavericks have no financial flexibility.

On the bright side, big men Jones and Washington didn’t play on Friday but were listed as questionable for the game, suggesting they are close to returning. A week ago, coach Jason Kidd said that the three centers — Davis, Lively, and Gafford — were improving, although no timeline was given.

It’s likely by the time Edwards and Williams max out the games they can play in Dallas Jones, Edwards and maybe one or two of the centers can return to the rotation. Dallas will almost certainly field eight players for all the rest of their games.

But the fact this is a conversation shows just how decimated the Mavericks have been by injuries.