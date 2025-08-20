Basketball at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to tip off two days before opening ceremony

Basketball is going to get a head start at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

FIBA — the international basketball governing body that oversees Olympic basketball — announced this week that the revised schedule for the event has the first games on July 12, two days before the July 14 Opening Ceremonies.

“This adjustment allows the Quarter-Finals to be played over two days and will also ensure that no game will start earlier than 12:00 PM, enhancing the overall experience for players, teams, fans and broadcasters,” FIBA said in a statement announcing the change.

What was not announced is whether this change impacts the men’s or women’s tournaments, or both. Those tournaments are made up of a dozen men’s and women’s teams — who qualify for the Olympics via results at the World Cup as well as qualifying tournaments — and those tournaments will run through the gold medal games on July 29 and 30 (July 30 is the final day of the Los Angeles Olympics). All the basketball games are scheduled to be played at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The USA is the defending gold medalists for both the men (who have won five Olympic golds in a row) and women (the eight-time Olympic defending champions).