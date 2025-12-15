How to watch Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The Detroit Pistons head to Boston to take on the Celtics at TD Garden in the first game of tonight’s doubleheader matchup on Peacock at 7:00 PM ET. Then, at 9:30 PM, it’s the Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets. See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Detroit Pistons:

The Detroit Pistons have won five of their last six matchups, most recently defeating the Atlanta Hawks 142-115 at home last Friday. It was the team’s largest win of the season, and the bench scored a season-high 77 points in the win. 12 players scored at least 7 points, making the Pistons the third team in NBA history to accomplish that feat.

"[Wins like tonight] show the world we’re serious about winning...we’re not here just to win games; we’re here to win championships… I think we’re the best team in the league, and we’re going to continue to show it,” said Jalen Duren after the win.

The Pistons, now 20-5, lead the Eastern Conference and have the second-best record in the league behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-2). It’s only the third time in franchise history that Detroit has won 20 or more games in the team’s first 25 games of a season.

Boston Celtics:

The Celtics’ five-game win streak was snapped last Thursday night, when they fell 116-101 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 30 points in the win. He has continued to lead the Celtics while Jayson Tatum recovers from the torn Achilles he suffered last season. Brown is on pace for career highs in points per game (29.1), field-goal attempts (21.4), field goals made (10.7), free-throw attempts (7.2), and assists (4.8).

Boston is currently third in the Eastern Conference.

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics:

When: Tonight, Monday, December 15

Tonight, Monday, December 15 Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TD Garden, Boston, MA Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets - 9:30 PM ET on Peacock

