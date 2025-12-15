How to watch Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Don’t miss tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader. The action starts at 7:00 PM when the Detroit Pistons take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Then, at 9:30 PM, it’s the Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets. See below for additional information on how to watch both games and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Houston Rockets:

The Rockets are coming off a 115-113 win against the LA Clippers last Thursday. Alperen Sengun, who returned to the lineup after missing two games due to illness, led the way for Houston with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists. The All-Star center is on pace for career highs in scoring (23.0 ppg), assists (7.0 apg), and three-point percentage (36.4%).

Amen Thompson scored 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. Jabari Smith Jr. added 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Kevin Durant finished with 16 points.

Durant leads the Rockets with 24.8 points per game this season, marking his 18th straight year averaging 20-plus.

Denver Nuggets:

The Nuggets (18-6) are off to their best start through 24 games in franchise history. They have won their last four consecutive matchups, most recently defeating the Sacramento Kings 136-105 last Friday. Nikola Jokic finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists. Peyton Watson added 21 points while Cameron Johnson added 16.

The Nuggets are still without two key players. Aaron Gordon has missed the team’s last 9 games due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, while Christian Braun has missed the last 13 games due to a left ankle sprain. Both players are expected to return after Christmas.

Even without both starters, Denver continues to find ways to win. The Nuggets currently lead the NBA in points per game (125.5) and field goal percentage (51.7%).

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets:

When: Tonight, Monday, December 15

Tonight, Monday, December 15 Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Ball Arena, Denver, CO Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics - 7:00 PM ET on Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

