Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Last Call on P.J. Washington

With limited NBA action due to the NBA knockout rounds, there are some repeat names in this week’s column. Not every name on this list has carried over from last week, however, and we’ve got some new options to consider.

As we head into the new week, Dallas’ frontcourt depth is even more shallow, opening up a major opportunity for P.J. Washington. Frontcourt injuries in Sacramento, Cleveland, Memphis and Washington have put three role players on the map, and defensive studs in LA and New Orleans are ready to contribute for fantasy managers.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 9.

Priority Adds

1. P.J. Washington

2. Marcus Smart

3. Anthony Black

4. Jock Landale

5. Jordan Walsh

6. Bub Carrington

7. Jaylon Tyson

8. Marvin Bagley III

9. Davion Mitchell

10. Maxime Raynaud

11. Mitchell Robinson

12. Herbert Jones

P.J. Washington, Dallas Mavericks (45 percent rostered)

Washington is averaging 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.6 triples per game this season, stuffing the stat sheet nightly. Dereck Lively II is out for the season, and Daniel Gafford doesn’t have a timeline to return. Anthony Davis has already missed time this season, and Washington is the most reliable option in Dallas’ frontcourt. His across-the-board production makes him an attractive option, and he’s rostered in more than 50% of leagues for what is likely the last week.

P.J. Washington with the STEAL & SLAM. pic.twitter.com/nqCmiOZTTU — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2025

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic (29 percent rostered)

With Franz Wagner out for 2-4 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, Black could be a fixture in Orlando’s starting five. The young guard was already coming on strong in recent weeks, but his move to the first unit has proven to be a boon for fantasy managers. The biggest wart to his game is efficiency, but managers willing to absorb his poor shooting percentages can reliably count on points, rebounds, assists and defensive contributions. Black averaged 11 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 swats across his last two games - both starts.

Davion Mitchell, Miami Heat (29 percent rostered)

“Off Night” is averaging career highs in assists (7.8), steals (1.3) and FG% (51.1). He’s not going to score, rebound or hit triples at a high rate, but he’s highly valuable as a facilitator. Across his last six games, Mitchell has dished 9.3 dimes per contest. He’s worth a look if you need help in a category that’s often scarce on the waiver wire.

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans (28 percent rostered)

Jones returned from an eight-game absence and immediately rejoined the Pelicans’ starting lineup on Monday with a 17/6/4/4/1 line. He was ejected in his next game out, but he posted four points, six boards and a swat across 14 minutes. Jones wasn’t great on Sunday, providing minimal production across 20 minutes. Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole came off the bench in that one, but the pair are surely getting close to rejoining the starters. Jones’ playing time could fluctuate with New Orleans’ ever-changing lineups, but he’s worth a look as a potential starter moving forward.

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers (28 percent rostered)

Tyson has been the perfect backup for Cleveland this season, filling in wherever he’s been needed due to consistent injuries across the roster. With Evan Mobley set to miss multiple weeks, Tyson should continue to see big minutes. Dean Wade replaced him in the starting lineup on Sunday, but Tyson still produced a 16/13/1/1 line with a pair of triples across 35 minutes off the bench. He’s ranked just outside the fifth round in fantasy value across the last month, yet he’s widely available. That should change very soon.

Jordan Walsh, Boston Celtics (23 percent rostered)

Walsh was inserted into Boston’s starting lineup on November 12, and he’s never looked back. Over the last month, Walsh has provided fifth-round value. He’s been elite in the steals and FG% categories, but he’s been serviceable in nearly every other category. Walsh’s production is certainly sustainable given his role and playing time, so fantasy managers should get him on their rosters.

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings (20 percent rostered)

With Domantas Sabonis still out and without a timeline for return, the rookie out of Stanford should continue to operate as Sacramento’s starting center. Raynaud has averaged 14.6 points and 7.8 boards across his last five, starting each of Sacramento’s last four. He turned in a disappointing 8/6 effort on Sunday, but Raynaud is still worth a look off the waiver wire with his increased opportunities.

Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards (18 percent rostered)

Carrington has been largely left out of the starting lineup this season, though he’s started each of the last three games for Washington, averaging 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 across 38 minutes. The Wizards have a logjam at guard, but at some point in the near future, they’ll have to move on from giving CJ McCollum big minutes and focus on the development of guys like Carrington. The second-year man has shined when given additional playing time, and fantasy managers should take a chance on him while he is still so widely available.

The spin and score from Bub 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/7tbaFEs0jA — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 14, 2025

Marvin Bagley III, Washington Wizards (16 percent rostered)

This one feels a little gross to write, but when a guy’s producing, he’s got to be added. Alex Sarr (adductor) is still sidelined, and Bagley III has been locked into Washington’s starting lineup. In six straight starts, Bagley III has averaged 14 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 swats, including a monster 23/14/1/1/1 line in Sunday’s win over the Pacers. It’s unclear when Sarr will return, so Bagley III can be streamed until further notice.

Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies (11 percent rostered)

A left ankle injury will keep Zach Edey sidelined for the next four weeks, which means plenty of run for Landale. Over his last two, Landale has averaged 11.5 points, 8.5 boards, 1.5 dimes, 1.0 steals and 0.5 swats across 24 minutes. Expect him to be a regular part of Memphis’ rotation until Edey returns.

Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Lakers (10 percent rostered)

Smart returned from a six-game absence in Wednesday’s loss to the Spurs, finishing with 26 points, three rebounds, an assist, a block and eight triples across 28 minutes. He’s not going to catch fire from beyond the arc with regularity, but he should be a featured contributor for the Lakers moving forward. Austin Reaves (calf) will be out for at least a week, so Smart will be pencilled into the starting five. LeBron James and Luka Doncic have had trouble staying on the court this season, so opportunities could be available for Smart even after Reaves returns.

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks (7 percent rostered)

Robinson is still playing second banana to Karl-Anthony Towns in the Knicks’ center rotation, but he’s done enough in his limited playing time to be useful to fantasy managers as a rebounder and shot-blocker with low turnovers and high FG%. Robinson has posted 3.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 66.7% across his last six outings.

Other options: Santi Aldama (44%), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (38%), Cason Wallace (26%), Tari Eason (25%), Kyle Filipowski (20%), Cam Spencer (18%), Jamal Shead (5%), Brandon Williams (5%)

