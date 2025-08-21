Cam Thomas reportedly choosing between Nets two-year, $28 million offer or his qualifying offer

Cam Thomas is willing to bet on himself, but how much?

Thomas is a restricted free agent, and there are rumors that he ideally would like a contract close to $40 million a season. That’s not happening. League sources not tied to the negotiations told NBC Sports they think an offer closer to what the Warriors reportedly have put in front of Jonathan Kuminga — two years, $45 million — would get a deal done. When The Athletic’s Fred Katz surveyed 16 league executives about Thomas, most said they think he’s worth between $20-$30 million a season, but they only wanted to do a two-year deal for the 23 year old.

Brooklyn has all the leverage here and with that has offered just two years at the mid-level exception of $14.1 million, with the second year of that being a team option — a very tradable contract. That leaves Thomas with the choice of taking that offer or playing for the $5.9 million qualifying offer, then being an unrestricted free agent next summer. NBA insider Jake Fischer said in a Bleacher Report livestream that if any restricted free agent would play for the qualifying offer, it would be Thomas.

“Cam Thomas’s situation seems to be a decision between taking his qualifying offer or a two-year deal with the team option that is north of the qualifying offer from Brooklyn somewhere around $14 million in average annual value.”

Thomas is a bucket getter who averaged 24 points and 3.8 assists per game last season, shooting 34.9% on 3-pointers. Brooklyn will need that scoring next season, paired with Michael Porter Jr., and Terrance Mann, on a rebuilding roster in need of scoring.

It’s August, a time with very little pressure to make a decision — training camp doesn’t start for more than a month and the decision date on the qualifying offer is Oct. 1 — so it’s easy for both sides to dig in and not compromise. That changes as it gets closer to the start of camp and the qualifying offer deadline.

Thomas and his agent, Alex Saratsis, must decide whether the market for Thomas’s services will be there next summer and if he is willing to bet on it. Even at the Nets’ current offer, he would be leaving $8 million this season on the table (a lot for a player who has yet to make more than $4 million in a season). Is it worth the risk? Do the sides find a better compromise closer to the deadline (a player option rather than a team option for next season, or some guaranteed money on that second season)?

It’s something to watch as we move into September. Thomas might be the one guy willing to make that big a bet on himself.