What feud? Shaquille O’Neal to be presenter for Dwight Howard at Hall of Fame

  
Published August 20, 2025 01:57 PM

In a couple of weeks, when Dwight Howard is inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Shaquille O’Neal will be by his side as one of his presenters. Shaq’s addition to the list of Patrick Ewing, Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman, and Dominique Wilkins was announced by the Hall.

It’s an interesting choice, given that Shaq and Howard have had a public feud that goes back more than 17 years. It was an inevitable tension as Shaq was not willing to cede his spot among the best centers in the game to another player, especially one Shaq saw as appropriating his “Superman” image.

This feud continued after Shaq’s playing days, with him once suggesting Brook Lopez was a better center than Howard (who had been named First Team All-NBA for five straight years at that point). Howard said Shaq was retired and needed to let it go. Shaq later said all this was a motivational tactic to fire up Howard, but it continued even a year ago when both were out of the game (Howard was inspired by the Mike Tyson/Jake Paul “fight”).

Now, though, it’s apparently all good. The two men have a lot in common, including both being the No. 1 pick of the Orlando Magic and leading that franchise to the NBA Finals, and both were dominant at their peak.

hen Dwight Howard deservedly enters the Hall of Fame next month, Shaq will be there to present him and welcome him to the club.

