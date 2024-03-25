Draymond Green on race for play-in: ‘I don’t give a damn about the Rockets’

The Golden State Warriors are in danger of falling out of the play-in altogether.

Following the Warriors loss Sunday to the Timberwolves, Golden State is just one game up on Houston for the final play-in slot — a Rockets team that has won eight straight games and is surging. While the Warriors own the tiebreaker between the teams and have an easier schedule the rest of the way, Golden State is trending in the wrong direction, having gone 4-6 in its last 10. With 12 games to go, the Rockets are very much in play for a postseason berth and the April 4 game between these teams looms large.

How much is Draymond Green worried about the Rockets?

How concerned is Draymond about the surging Rockets? 😅 pic.twitter.com/isTdsb4Fao — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2024

“I don’t give a damn about the Rockets.”

For some context, Green’s point is that the Warriors have to take care of themselves and their own business, not worry about another team.

"If you lose the [games] you're supposed to win, you're in for a long year."



Draymond discusses the Warriors' bad habits 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/KCQKzdvmYA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2024

“We lose a lot of games we should win. In this league, you have to win the games [that] you’re supposed to win and steal a few that you’re not supposed to win. But if you lose the ones you’re supposed to win, you’re in for a long year...

“When you have to win and you don’t, it sucks. In order to win, you have to build good habits. I don’t think we have great habits. Until you play with the great habits at all times, you lose.”

Green’s point about the Warriors needing to worry about getting themselves right is a valid one — take care of their business and the Rockets aren’t a problem.

But it’s okay to be worried a little about Houston. What’s impressive about the Rockets’ win streak is that the last six of those wins came after Alperen Sengun—the team’s breakout star center and a hub of their offense—went down with a season-ending injury. Jalen Green has averaged 26.5 points per game during this run, while rookie Amen Thompson has added 16.4 points a game on 64.2% shooting in the last five. The young Rockets are stepping up for Ime Udoka, the Warriors have not shown that resiliance.

