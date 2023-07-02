 Skip navigation
Eric Gordon reportedly agrees to join Suns, bring needed depth

Published July 2, 2023 04:52 PM
Sacramento Kings v LA Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Eric Gordon #10 of the LA Clippers shoots the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings on February 24, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Eric Gordon could be at the front end of a wave.

The former Sixth Man of the Year has agreed to play for the Phoenix Suns for the veteran minimum next season, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gordon averaged 11 points a game and shot 42.3% for them in 22 games last season after going to the Clippers. He has been a solid reserve for years who can hit 3s, finish at the rim, do some playmaking, and occasionally get hot and take over a game.

He’s a great fit behind the big four in Phoenix of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton. The Suns desperately need depth around their stars and Gordon could be the start of a run of quality veterans who, when realizing they will get the minimum, choose to chase a ring in Phoenix.

The Clippers didn’t want to have to waive Gordon last week — they traded Luke Kennard (and John Wall) for him just five months ago. But when the Clippers couldn’t find a trade to send out Marcus Morris or Norman Powell, they chose not to pick up Gordon’s $20.9 million option for financial reasons, making Gordon a free agent.

Which has worked out for the Suns.