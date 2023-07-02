Eric Gordon reportedly agrees to join Suns, bring needed depth

Eric Gordon could be at the front end of a wave.

The former Sixth Man of the Year has agreed to play for the Phoenix Suns for the veteran minimum next season, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Eric Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Massive get for the Suns. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2023

Gordon averaged 11 points a game and shot 42.3% for them in 22 games last season after going to the Clippers. He has been a solid reserve for years who can hit 3s, finish at the rim, do some playmaking, and occasionally get hot and take over a game.

He’s a great fit behind the big four in Phoenix of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton. The Suns desperately need depth around their stars and Gordon could be the start of a run of quality veterans who, when realizing they will get the minimum, choose to chase a ring in Phoenix.

The Clippers didn’t want to have to waive Gordon last week — they traded Luke Kennard (and John Wall) for him just five months ago. But when the Clippers couldn’t find a trade to send out Marcus Morris or Norman Powell, they chose not to pick up Gordon’s $20.9 million option for financial reasons, making Gordon a free agent.

Which has worked out for the Suns.