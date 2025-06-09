Cubs at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 9

Its Monday, June 9 and the Cubs (40-25) are in the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Phillies (37-28).

Matthew Boyd is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

Chicago lost two of three over the weekend in Motown. The Tigers blanked the Cubs yesterday, 4-0. Dansby Swanson had two of Chicago’s four hits on the afternoon. Philadelphia lost three, one-run games to the Pirates in Pittsburgh over the weekend. Sunday, they managed a mere three hits against Paul Skenes and Braxton Ashcraft.

Chicago is 4-3 in June while Philadelphia has lost five in a row and six of seven this month.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Phillies

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MARQ, NBCSP

Odds for the Cubs at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+124), Phillies (-148)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Phillies

Pitching matchup for June 9, 2025: Matthew Boyd vs. Zack Wheeler

Cubs: Matthew Boyd (5-3, 3.02 ERA)

Cubs: Matthew Boyd (5-3, 3.02 ERA)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-2, 2.96 ERA)

Last outing:

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Phillies

The Cubs have won 4 of their last 5 games against NL East teams

The Under is 35-29-1 in Phillies’ games this season

The Phillies have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 straight home games

Kyle Schwarber is 4-28 (.143) in June

is 4-28 (.143) in June Trea Turner is 9-30 (.300) this month

is 9-30 (.300) this month Pete Crow-Armstrong is 9-28 (.321) this month

is 9-28 (.321) this month Kyle Tucker is 3-18 (.222) in June

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

