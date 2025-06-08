NBA at ‘least a couple years away from launching’ NBA Europe league, Adam Silver says

OKLAHOMA CITY — In March, the NBA and international basketball governing body FIBA announced a joint “exploration of a new professional men’s basketball league in Europe.”

That’s still moving forward, just don’t expect it to happen quickly, Adam Silver told reporters at an NBA Cares event at a refurbished Boys & Girls Club in Oklahoma City on Friday, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

“I will say it’s measured in years, not months,” Silver said. “So, we’re at least a couple years away from launching. It would be an enormous undertaking. And while we want to move forward at a deliberate pace, we also want to make sure that we’re consulting with all the appropriate stakeholders, meaning the existing league, its teams, European players, media companies, marketing partners. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Silver told reporters that the NBA is in talks with the existing EuroLeague (the basketball equivalent of the soccer Champions League, featuring the top clubs on the continent) about a partnership at some level. However, what that might look like (or if it would even work) is up for debate. The NBA’s initial target was a 16-team league, something Silver previously said would be “integrated into the current European basketball landscape,” which means teams would continue competing in their respective national leagues. There would be permanent members in the NBA Europe league (existing clubs and possibly some new ones) as well as a chance for teams to be promoted into it each year.

Speaking at the NBA Paris games in January, Silver said the goal was to “professionalize the game to another level here, to create a larger commercial opportunity” — to make more money, both for European teams, but also to expand the NBA brand (and with that make the American owners more money). Silver discussed the European league in terms of NBA expansion when speaking with the media before Game 1 of the Finals.

“We have been discussing potentially creating a league in Europe. I view that as a form of expansion as well,” Silver said. “Again, just as the same as in American cities, we think there’s an opportunity to serve fans in Europe. No knock on European basketball, because most of those international MVPs I just talked about are coming from Europe. There’s really high-level basketball being played there. But we think there is an opportunity to better serve fans there. I view that as a form of expansion as well, and that’s something we’re also thinking hard about.”

There are numerous stakeholders, and a lot of mouths to feed; putting together this new league is a massive challenge. The NBA owners will discuss next steps when they meet in July, Silver said. Whatever those next steps are, this is a process that will take years, not months.