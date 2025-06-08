Hall of Famer Don Nelson wins 2025 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from coaches association

Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson picked up another accolade on Sunday, being honored with the 2025 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, handed out by the National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA).

Nelson, who retired from coaching in 2010 (after coaching Stephen Curry in his rookie season), is the only coach to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises. Nelson is second all time in wins as a coach (1,335) and games coached (2,398).

“History has already reflected Don Nelson’s staggering contributions as a cutting-edge innovator and visionary of the NBA game,” said Indiana Pacers Head Coach and NBCA President Rick Carlisle. “Back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, he made teams adjust to historic pace, liberal 3-point shooting, inverted offense, and disruptive defensive schemes. All this while establishing himself as one of the most compelling personalities in all of professional sports. I’m certain that Chuck Daly would agree that our beloved ‘Nellie’ is most deserving of this prestigious recognition.”

“I’m extremely grateful and humbled to receive this incredible honor and join the exclusive list of coaches who have preceded me,” said Nelson. “Chuck Daly was a dear friend of mine and someone I respected immensely due to his class, character, and of course, his coaching ability. He may not have influenced my wardrobe, but Chuck certainly had a lasting impact on my coaching philosophy, style, and most importantly, how I managed the personalities on a roster...

“To say that I’m deeply touched to receive an award that bears his name would be an understatement. This is special.”

Nelson was a five-time NBA champion as a player with the Bill Russell-era Boston Celtics who went on to coach for 31 seasons with the Bucks, Warriors, Knicks and Mavericks. He was also the coach of the USA Basketball gold medal team at the 1994 World Championships. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2012.