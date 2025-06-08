 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bowman Michigan crash.jpg
Alex Bowman on Michigan crash: ‘That hurt a lot’
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2025
Carlos Alcaraz wins French Open final in five sets after saving 3 match points against Jannik Sinner
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2024 leaderboard: Final results, scores from Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_dauphinestage1hl_250608.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1
nbc_golf_dpworltour_250608.jpg
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
nbc_imsa_midohiohl_250608.jpg
Highlights: VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bowman Michigan crash.jpg
Alex Bowman on Michigan crash: ‘That hurt a lot’
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2025
Carlos Alcaraz wins French Open final in five sets after saving 3 match points against Jannik Sinner
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2024 leaderboard: Final results, scores from Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_dauphinestage1hl_250608.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1
nbc_golf_dpworltour_250608.jpg
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
nbc_imsa_midohiohl_250608.jpg
Highlights: VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Hall of Famer Don Nelson wins 2025 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from coaches association

  
Published June 8, 2025 04:31 PM

Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson picked up another accolade on Sunday, being honored with the 2025 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, handed out by the National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA).

Nelson, who retired from coaching in 2010 (after coaching Stephen Curry in his rookie season), is the only coach to have at least 250 wins with three different franchises. Nelson is second all time in wins as a coach (1,335) and games coached (2,398).

“History has already reflected Don Nelson’s staggering contributions as a cutting-edge innovator and visionary of the NBA game,” said Indiana Pacers Head Coach and NBCA President Rick Carlisle. “Back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, he made teams adjust to historic pace, liberal 3-point shooting, inverted offense, and disruptive defensive schemes. All this while establishing himself as one of the most compelling personalities in all of professional sports. I’m certain that Chuck Daly would agree that our beloved ‘Nellie’ is most deserving of this prestigious recognition.”

“I’m extremely grateful and humbled to receive this incredible honor and join the exclusive list of coaches who have preceded me,” said Nelson. “Chuck Daly was a dear friend of mine and someone I respected immensely due to his class, character, and of course, his coaching ability. He may not have influenced my wardrobe, but Chuck certainly had a lasting impact on my coaching philosophy, style, and most importantly, how I managed the personalities on a roster...

“To say that I’m deeply touched to receive an award that bears his name would be an understatement. This is special.”

Nelson was a five-time NBA champion as a player with the Bill Russell-era Boston Celtics who went on to coach for 31 seasons with the Bucks, Warriors, Knicks and Mavericks. He was also the coach of the USA Basketball gold medal team at the 1994 World Championships. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2012.