Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, trends, and stats
Kaylee McKeown breaks short course world record in return from Olympics
What NFL game is on today? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football and Week 4 schedule

Former MVP Derrick Rose announces retirement

  
Published September 26, 2024 08:47 AM
Derrick Rose, the former MVP beloved and respected by players and fans alike, has decided to retire from basketball.

Rose made his announcement on Instagram on Thursday saying, “You believed in me through the highs and lows, my constant when everything else seemed uncertain.”

He also took out full-page ads in major newspapers of the six cities he played in — Chicago, New York, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Detroit and Memphis — to thank those fans.

Rose explained his decision to Malika Andrews and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“Knowing that I gave my all to the game, I feel confident in my decision,” Rose told ESPN. “Basketball was just the beginning for me. Now, it’s important that I give my all to my family -- they deserve that.”

Rose played 15 NBA seasons, but it was his first four seasons in Chicago — winning Rookie of the Year, then in his third season MVP at the age of 22 when he averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists game — that made him a legend. He was an All-Star in three of his first four seasons until a major knee injury during the 2012 playoffs changed everything. He missed almost two full seasons and was never quite the same player.

“Drafting Derrick in 2008 was a special moment, not just for the Bulls organization, but for Derrick, the kid from Chicago, realizing his dream of playing for his hometown team,” Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “As both a player and a person, Derrick represents the grit, resilience, and heart of this city. He’s one of the toughest and most determined athletes I’ve ever been around, constantly fighting through adversity that would have broken most. Watching him grow from a Chicago Public League star to becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history as a Bull has been nothing short of an honor.”

Rose worked hard on his craft and remained a quality player after the injuries, one who was always a fan favorite wherever he went. Continued health issues — with his knee, hamstring, ankle and back — limited him to no more than 27 games in each of the past three seasons. Despite that, he was in the mix to be a backup for Ja Morant in Memphis this season when he decided to step away from the team (and take no money from his guaranteed contract). Rose ends his career averaging 17.4 points and 5.2 assists a game.

