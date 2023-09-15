 Skip navigation
Former NBA All-Star, current Michigan coach Juwan Howard undergoes heart surgery

  
Published September 15, 2023 06:19 PM
East Carolina v Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 02: Head Basketball Coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines attends a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Current Michigan University head basketball coach — and two-time NBA champion — Juwan Howard is recovering from heart surgery at a University of Michigan hospital, the college announced on Friday.

Surgeons resected an aortic aneurysm (repairing a bulge in the aortic wall) and repaired Howard’s aortic valve, the university said in a release. The issues were detected during a routine medical check and the surgery was quickly scheduled. Howard is expected to fully recover in three months and can return to the Michigan basketball program before that. The Wolverines’ associate head coach Phil Martelli will serve as the interim head coach while Howard recovers.

“I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health,” Howard said in a statement. “My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us... I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us.”

Howard was a member of the legendary Fab Five at Michigan (with Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson) and went on to play 19 seasons in the NBA. Howard was an All-Star, made one All-NBA team, and was a two-time champion with the LeBron James era Miami Heat.

In four seasons coaching his alma mater, Howard has a 79-48 record and has led the team to two NCAA Tournament berths.

Mentions
306.jpg Juwan Howard