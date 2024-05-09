Charlotte Hornets announce Charles Lee as new head coach

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Nashville 2023 Eli Tomac all smiles
Thumb surgery sidelines Eli Tomac for Supercross finale, start of Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Fallout: What to expect from Paul Skenes
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Sheldon Keefe
Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_240509.jpg
Tucker: NBA has ‘better athletes’ than NFL
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_240509.jpg
Why does Babe Ruth have only one MVP?
nbc_dps_knickspacers_240509.jpg
Carlisle’s small-market team remarks don’t add up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Nashville 2023 Eli Tomac all smiles
Thumb surgery sidelines Eli Tomac for Supercross finale, start of Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Fallout: What to expect from Paul Skenes
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Sheldon Keefe
Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_240509.jpg
Tucker: NBA has ‘better athletes’ than NFL
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_240509.jpg
Why does Babe Ruth have only one MVP?
nbc_dps_knickspacers_240509.jpg
Carlisle’s small-market team remarks don’t add up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Charlotte Hornets announce Charles Lee as new head coach

  
Published May 9, 2024 11:18 AM
Charles Lee

Mar 7, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Chenoy/Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Lee is finally getting his chance.

The current Boston Celtics lead assistant and someone who has been near the front of the line of accomplished top assistant coaches deserving a shot has been hired as the new head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, the team has announced.

Lee will continue his duties with the Celtics during their playoff run — which could very well extend into June — before taking over in Charlotte. He has been given a four-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Lee takes over for veteran coach Steve Clifford and is the first big move for new general manager Jeff Peterson as he starts to reshape the franchise.

Lee has been an NBA assistant for more than 10 years, most of that under Mike Budenholzer, first in Atlanta and then Milwaukee, where Lee was part of the 2021 NBA championship staff. When Budenholzer was fired from the Bucks last summer, the Celtics hired Lee as a lead assistant for Joe Mazzulla in Boston. Lee has interviewed for a number of NBA head coaching jobs, including with the Hornets back in 2021 (when the team was under different ownership and had a different front office).

Lee will be focused on player development to start, the Hornets are a rebuilding team that went 21-61 last season and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016. There is talent on the roster: LaMelo Ball is a dynamic point guard when he can stay healthy, and Brandon Miller impressed as a rookie and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. This is also a team focused on the future that traded away veterans this season — Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington — to focus more on that future.

That future is now in the hands of Lee.

Mentions
Brandon Miller.png Brandon Miller LaMelo Ball.png LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets Primary Logo Charlotte Hornets