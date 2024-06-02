 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix: How to watch on USA, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
Syndication: The Enquirer
Waiver Wire Watch: TJ Friedl returns, Matt Vierling gets hot
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Previews
Par 4 16th reduced to 239 yards in final round of U.S. Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_ten_gauffcociaretto_240602.jpg
Highlights: Gauff tops Cocciaretto to advance
nbc_ten_swiatekpotapova_240602.jpg
Highlights: Swiatek wins shortest match of career
oly_gria_malonebestscores_240601.jpg
Malone on rings, parallel bars aides title pursuit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix: How to watch on USA, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
Syndication: The Enquirer
Waiver Wire Watch: TJ Friedl returns, Matt Vierling gets hot
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Previews
Par 4 16th reduced to 239 yards in final round of U.S. Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_ten_gauffcociaretto_240602.jpg
Highlights: Gauff tops Cocciaretto to advance
nbc_ten_swiatekpotapova_240602.jpg
Highlights: Swiatek wins shortest match of career
oly_gria_malonebestscores_240601.jpg
Malone on rings, parallel bars aides title pursuit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Greece this summer as it tries to qualify for Olympics

  
Published June 2, 2024 10:52 AM
Germany v Greece: Quarterfinal Round - FIBA EuroBasket 2022

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 13: Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinal match between Germany and Greece at EuroBasket Arena Berlin on September 13, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedja Milosavljevic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Greece has yet to qualify for the 12-team Paris Olympics basketball tournament. It will host a six-team qualifying tournament from July 2-7, with one of the teams qualifying for a slot in Paris.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will suit up for Greece in that tournament, according to the Greek coach.

Antetokounmpo has been out since April 10 with a calf strain, which cost him the last three games of the regular season and the Bucks’ entire playoff series against Indiana. After the playoffs, he said he hoped to be able to play for Greece this summer, but it would depend on how he healed.

Antetokounmpo has regularly represented Greece in international competitions, most recently the 2022 EuroBasket. However, he has not represented Greece in the Olympics because the nation hasn’t qualified for the 12-team tournament since 2008 in Beijing (when Antetokounmpo was 14).

It’s going to be tough to qualify out of this group, which also includes Luka Doncic and Slovenia (although whether Doncic plays this summer after a run to the NBA Finals is in question). Also in this group are New Zealand, Croatia, Egypt, and the Dominican Republic. Only one of those teams will walk in the opening ceremonies in Paris.

Mentions
Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks