Hawks add veteran presence to bench, sign Wesley Matthews to one-year contract

Trae Young has a lot of respect for Wesley Matthews — enough that he once asked Matthews for a high five because he appreciated the veteran’s trash talk.

Trae Young really asked Wes Matthews for a high-five after all his trash talk 😂 pic.twitter.com/DsrXM0KFO1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 25, 2018

Now they are teammates as the Hawks have signed Matthews to a one-year contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. While the details were not public, this is unquestionably for the veteran minimum ($3 million for Matthews, although the Hawks only pay $2 million, and the league picks up the rest, as happens with veteran minimum deals).

Matthews was buried on the Bucks bench last season and it likely will be the same with the Hawks, but he brings added 3-point shooting behind Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic, plus a respected veteran voice to the locker room. This is a quality pickup at the minimum.