Hawks add veteran presence to bench, sign Wesley Matthews to one-year contract

  • Kurt Helin,
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 21, 2023 06:36 PM
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 04: Wesley Matthews of the Milwaukee Bucks watches play in the first half during a game between the Butler Bulldogs and Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum on February 04, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Trae Young has a lot of respect for Wesley Matthews — enough that he once asked Matthews for a high five because he appreciated the veteran’s trash talk.

Now they are teammates as the Hawks have signed Matthews to a one-year contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. While the details were not public, this is unquestionably for the veteran minimum ($3 million for Matthews, although the Hawks only pay $2 million, and the league picks up the rest, as happens with veteran minimum deals).

Matthews was buried on the Bucks bench last season and it likely will be the same with the Hawks, but he brings added 3-point shooting behind Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic, plus a respected veteran voice to the locker room. This is a quality pickup at the minimum.

