 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR penalizes Joey Logano for glove violation; Logano will start at the rear
Day 4 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2023
Elana Meyers Taylor grabs silver in return to world bobsled championships
Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 - Final Round
Prize money: What Tavatanakit and Co. earned in Thailand

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_dpkenyaopen_240225.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Magical Kenya Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_lpgathailand_240225.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4
nbc_rugby_sixnats_fravsita_240225.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 13, Italy 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR penalizes Joey Logano for glove violation; Logano will start at the rear
Day 4 - BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship 2023
Elana Meyers Taylor grabs silver in return to world bobsled championships
Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 - Final Round
Prize money: What Tavatanakit and Co. earned in Thailand

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_dpkenyaopen_240225.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Magical Kenya Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_lpgathailand_240225.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4
nbc_rugby_sixnats_fravsita_240225.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 13, Italy 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hawks’ Trae Young out month (at least) following surgery to repair ligament in hand

  
Published February 25, 2024 02:52 PM
Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 23: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trae Young, the focal point of the Atlanta offense averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists a game, will be out at least a month following hand surgery, the team has announced.

Young suffered a tear to the radial collateral ligament to the little finger of his left hand (his non-shooting hand), which is a ligament for the joint in the middle of the finger. He will undergo surgery to repair the ligament on Tuesday in New York and will be re-evaluated in a month.

The injury appeared to happen on a defensive play, with Young reaching out for a steal.

This will put a lot more pressure on Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic (both of whom were almost traded at the deadline) to create offense for Atlanta.

The Hawks sit 10th in the West, 3.5 games up on the 11th-seed Nets (who are struggling in their own right and just fired their coach). While it seems unlikely Atlanta will climb in the standings (it is now two games back of Chicago for ninth), it can also hold onto a play-in spot if other players step up.

Young will be re-evaluated in late March, with about three weeks remaining in the regular season. He could be back on the court for any play-in games.

Mentions
Trae Young.png Trae Young Dejounte Murray.png Dejounte Murray Bogdan Bogdanovic.png Bogdan Bogdanovic Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks