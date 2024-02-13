 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Arizona State at UCLA
DeShaun Foster is named UCLA football coach after Chip Kelly’s move to Ohio State
GOLF: FEB 16 PGA - The Genesis Invitational
Tiger returns to Riv; here’s all that’s unfolded this past year
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Daytona 500 entry list features 42 cars for 40 positions in Great American Race

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arstacticsboard_240212.jpg
How Arsenal have success on set pieces
nbc_pl_allgoalsmw24_240212.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_cphodgsonintv_240212.jpg
Hodgson laments Crystal Palace’s loss to Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Arizona State at UCLA
DeShaun Foster is named UCLA football coach after Chip Kelly’s move to Ohio State
GOLF: FEB 16 PGA - The Genesis Invitational
Tiger returns to Riv; here’s all that’s unfolded this past year
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Daytona 500 entry list features 42 cars for 40 positions in Great American Race

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arstacticsboard_240212.jpg
How Arsenal have success on set pieces
nbc_pl_allgoalsmw24_240212.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_cphodgsonintv_240212.jpg
Hodgson laments Crystal Palace’s loss to Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Heat’s Rozier reportedly week-to-week with sprained knee, Richardson out weeks with dislocated shoulder

  
Published February 12, 2024 07:04 PM
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 11: Josh Richardson #0 of the Miami Heat lays on the ground after suffering an apparent injury during the second quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics at Kaseya Center on February 11, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The good news is this could have been worse, but that doesn’t make it great.

The Heat’s Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson will miss time with injuries sustained during the team game Sunday against the Celtics. Both underwent an MRI on Monday.

Richardson suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Celtics and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. The amount of time missed with a dislocated shoulder is generally around a month, according to Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes and his extensive NBA injury database. The diagnosis is unsurprising considering what Richardson said postgame, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“I felt my shoulder pop out on the floor and then pop back in laying on the ground,” he said. “So thank goodness for that... A regular play, honestly. I reached and (Jason Tatum) was spun and like tried to pull the ball down at a weird angle. So it was just kind of like a freak accident.”

Richardson averages 25 minutes a night for the Heat, scoring 9.9 points a game and shooting 34.7% from 3.

Terry Rozier is expected to miss less time — he is “week to week” — due to what was diagnosed as a sprained right knee, Charania reports. That was about the best possible outcome considering how the injury looked when it happened.

With the Heat having eight days off around the All-Star break, there is optimism Rozier could return after that break. That’s as good of news as the Heat could have hoped for. Rozier has struggled to find his rhythm since coming to the Heat, averaging 12.6 points per game in the 10 he played (down from 23.2 per game with the Hornets), shooting 35.9% overall and 23.4% from 3.

Richardson and Rozier are out at the same time that Jimmy Butler is taking leave from the team due to a death in his family. Understandably, there is no timeline for Butler’s return.

Miami has two games — at Milwaukee and Philadelphia — before the break. Miami has won 4-of-6 after losing seven in a row before that, and at 28-25 they sit eighth in the East.

Mentions
Josh Richardson.png Josh Richardson Terry Rozier.png Terry Rozier Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat