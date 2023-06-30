 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBACharlotte HornetsTerry Rozier

Terry
Rozier

nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230623.jpg
07:23
Should Hornets have drafted a ‘drama-free’ player?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson unpack the drama surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and whether the team should have selected someone other than Brandon Miller, who has been connected to a fatal shooting.
  • Terry_Rozier.jpg
    Terry Rozier
    CHA Shooting Guard #3
    Terry Rozier (foot) out again Friday vs. Bulls
  • Terry_Rozier.jpg
    Terry Rozier
    CHA Shooting Guard #3
    Terry Rozier (foot) out Tuesday vs. Thunder
  • Terry_Rozier.jpg
    Terry Rozier
    CHA Shooting Guard #3
    Terry Rozier (foot) out Sunday vs. Mavericks
  • Terry_Rozier.jpg
    Terry Rozier
    CHA Shooting Guard #3
    Terry Rozier (foot) doubtful Sunday vs. Mavericks
  • Terry_Rozier.jpg
    Terry Rozier
    CHA Shooting Guard #3
    Terry Rozier (foot) downgraded to out vs. Dallas
Winners and losers from 2023 NBA Draft. Starting with the Spurs.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
2023 NBA Draft tracker, with pick-by-pick analysis of selections, trades
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Draft, trade rumors, news roundup: Middleton opts out, Lakers trying to trade No. 17 pick
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
PBT Podcast: Bradley Beal trade to Suns, NBA Draft talk
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Draft, free agency rumors roundup: What do Hornets do with No. 2 pick?