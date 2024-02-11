Jimmy Butler out Sunday, for forseeable future due to personal reasons

Sunday’s pre-Super Bowl Eastern Conference Finals rematch will be without Jimmy Butler, as will the Heat for a little while, as he will be away from the team for personal reasons.

The Heat released this statement from Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee:

Statement on Jimmy Butler per his agent, Bernie Lee



Jimmy Butler has been granted a leave of absence as he deals with the death of a family member. Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss. Updates will be given when appropriate. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 11, 2024

There is no timeline for a return, nor should there be. Butler should be with his loved ones and take all the time he needs before returning.

Our thoughts are with Butler and his family.