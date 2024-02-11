 Skip navigation
World records, American mile record fall at Millrose Games
World records, American mile record fall at Millrose Games
WM Phoenix Open - Round One
'Shut up!' Players, fans get into it at WM Phoenix Open
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day Four
Japan's Hoshino wins first DPWT event at Qatar Masters

Top Clips

oly_atm800_brycehoppel_240211.jpg
Hoppel completes comeback to win men's 800m
nbc_pl_lowedown_240211.jpg
Lowe Down: Why West Ham should stand by Moyes
nbc_pl_update_240211.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal rout West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
World records, American mile record fall at Millrose Games
WM Phoenix Open - Round One
‘Shut up!’ Players, fans get into it at WM Phoenix Open
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day Four
Japan’s Hoshino wins first DPWT event at Qatar Masters

Top Clips

oly_atm800_brycehoppel_240211.jpg
Hoppel completes comeback to win men’s 800m
nbc_pl_lowedown_240211.jpg
Lowe Down: Why West Ham should stand by Moyes
nbc_pl_update_240211.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal rout West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jimmy Butler out Sunday, for forseeable future due to personal reasons

  
Published February 11, 2024 02:06 PM
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 2, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sunday’s pre-Super Bowl Eastern Conference Finals rematch will be without Jimmy Butler, as will the Heat for a little while, as he will be away from the team for personal reasons.

The Heat released this statement from Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee:

There is no timeline for a return, nor should there be. Butler should be with his loved ones and take all the time he needs before returning.

Our thoughts are with Butler and his family.

