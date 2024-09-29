Hornets’ center Mark Williams has strained tendon in left foot, to be re-evaluated in two weeks

Charlotte making the play-in this season is not crazy, but a lot of things need to go right. LaMelo Ball needs to stay healthy. Brandon Miller needs to take a step forward in his second season. Ball, Miller and Miles Bridges must blossom under first-time coach Charles Lee.

And center Mark Williams has to step up as a defensive anchor in the paint. Which is why this news out of Charlotte is a rough start to training camp:

Williams “suffered a strained tendon in his left foot during an offseason workout [Thursday]. Williams will miss the team’s training camp and be re-evaluated in two weeks,” the team announced. Williams was reportedly seen in a walking boot in Charlotte.

Williams averaged 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds a game but only played in 19 games last season due to a back issue. Williams has had a lengthy injury history for a player just entering his third season, including ankle issues.

It’s unclear exactly when Williams will return, but if the Hornets are going to make a postseason run they are going to need him back, healthy, and taking a step forward in his game on the defensive end.