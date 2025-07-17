At U.S. Classic, gymnast Hezly Rivera can see how far she’s come

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch 2025 WNBA Skills Challenge: Schedule, participants, results, prize money from All-Star Weekend
MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Angels at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 18
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres
2025 MLB Make or Miss Playoff Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Best Bets including Red Sox, Padres, Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryintv_250717.jpg
Rory: Solid start, handling Portrush scene better
nbc_roto_terranceferguson_250717.jpg
Rams’ Ferguson can make fantasy impact as rookie
nbc_roto_michaelpenix_250717.jpg
Penix Jr. opens up ‘different avenue’ for Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch 2025 WNBA Skills Challenge: Schedule, participants, results, prize money from All-Star Weekend
MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Angels at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 18
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres
2025 MLB Make or Miss Playoff Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Best Bets including Red Sox, Padres, Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryintv_250717.jpg
Rory: Solid start, handling Portrush scene better
nbc_roto_terranceferguson_250717.jpg
Rams’ Ferguson can make fantasy impact as rookie
nbc_roto_michaelpenix_250717.jpg
Penix Jr. opens up ‘different avenue’ for Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

At U.S. Classic, gymnast Hezly Rivera can see how far she’s come

  
Published July 17, 2025 03:33 PM

Hezly Rivera is at the center of promotions for the U.S. Classic gymnastics meet — both online and on Interstate 90 digital billboards near NOW Arena.

It’s a testament to — and reminder of — her breakout last summer.

While the rest of the 2024 Olympic champion team is sitting out elite competition for now, that group’s youngest member is the headliner in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, for the Classic, the primary tune-up meet for the national championships in three weeks.

CNBC and Peacock air live coverage Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Olympics: Womens Gymnastics Practice
2025 U.S. Classic gymnastics: how to watch, field, preview
The U.S. Classic airs live on CNBC and Peacock on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

A little more than one year ago, Rivera was the reigning U.S. junior all-around champion seeking to prove herself among internationally acclaimed senior gymnasts like Simone Biles and Suni Lee.

Rivera finished 24th in the senior division at the 2024 U.S. Classic (about a week after her grandmother died), then sixth in her senior U.S. Championships debut and fifth at the Olympic Trials. She was picked for the five-woman Olympic team and, at age 16, was the youngest U.S. athlete across all sports in Paris.

She has a gold medal to show for it. Plus a set of Olympic rings on the wall above her bed.

“My mindset is kind of like, I achieved my dreams, I achieved my goals, but I still have more (goals), so I kind of like to put that (the Olympics) in the back of my head for now,” Rivera told NBC Sports. “Every time in the gym, I don’t think that I went to the Olympics. I’m just kind of training like I’ve almost never been, in a way.”

In Paris, Rivera competed on uneven bars and balance beam in the qualifying round. With the team title, she became the youngest American to win Olympic gold since swimmer Katie Ledecky and gymnast Kyla Ross at the 2012 London Games.

She learned from practicing with Biles, seeing up close how the greatest of all time perfected her routines. She gained confidence from going on walks and getting coffee with Lee, who told Rivera to trust her training.

After coming home, Rivera took two well-earned and much-needed weeks off from gymnastics. “I laid down, or I sat on the couch. That’s literally all I did.”

She returned to training at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Texas, overcame three weeks of initial soreness and was back competing in February.

Last month, she helped lead the U.S. to the Pan American team title, plus took all-around bronze at the meet in Panama (won by Jayla Hang, who is also in the Classic field).

Rivera boldly went into the 2024 season believing she could make the Olympic team. Ahead of this year’s biggest meets, she has already discussed new goals with coach Valeri Liukin.

At nationals in New Orleans from Aug. 7-10, she can become the youngest U.S. senior all-around champion since Ragan Smith in 2017.

Then in the early fall, a selection competition will be held, after which the four-woman roster will be announced for October’s World Championships in Indonesia. This year’s worlds include individual events only.

“I’ve truly just found a next level of confidence in myself that honestly wasn’t really there last year,” Rivera said. “I’ve been more confident in my gymnastics this past year, especially these past few months. I’ve been feeling more comfortable with my gymnastics, and I can trust myself a little bit more. ... I’m just really excited to show everyone and prove to myself that I can do this again.”

Olympics: Womens Gymnastics Practice
Olympic champion Hezly Rivera on gold at 16, commitment to LSU, and dreams of LA28
U.S. Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera shares her unforgettable journey in Paris and her passion for representing the Hispanic community.

Mentions
Nick Zaccardi