Angels at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 18

The leaders in the National League East, the Phillies (55-41) welcome the surprising Angels (47-49) to Citizens Bank Park in the City of Brotherly Love for a three-game series beginning Friday night.

Jose Soriano is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Jesús Luzardo for Philadelphia.

The Phillies lead the Mets by 0.5 games despite not having their leader, Bryce Harper, in their lineup for the bulk of June. Trea Turner has 112 hits in 94 games and the MVP of the All-Star Game, Kyle Schwarber, has 30 home runs to lead Philadelphia.

Only three teams have more wins on the road in the American League than the Angels. As a result, the Halos are within two games of .500 and within four of a wildcard berth. Taylor Ward is tied for eleventh in baseball with 65 RBIs to lead the Angels.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Phillies

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, NBCSP

Odds for the Angels at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Angels (+179), Phillies (-219)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Phillies

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Jose Soriano vs. Jesús Luzardo

Angels: Jose Soriano (6-7, 3.90 ERA)

Last outing: July 13 vs. Arizona - 5IP, 1ER, 5H, 3BB, 3Ks Phillies: Jesús Luzardo (8-5, 4.14 ERA)

Last outing: July 9 at San Francisco - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Phillies

The Phillies have a winning record (9-6) in games against the American League this season

The Angels’ last 4 road games have stayed under the Total

The Angels have covered the Run Line in 4 straight road games

Jose Soriano has struck out 14 batters in 16IP in July.

has struck out 14 batters in 16IP in July. Jesus Luzardo has struck out 7 batters in 3 of his last 4 starts

has struck out 7 batters in 3 of his last 4 starts Bryce Harper is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (7-16)

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Angels and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

