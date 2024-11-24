Hornets forward Grant Williams out for season with torn right ACL

Grant Williams has been the ultimate role player for Charlotte, whatever they needed he stepped up and did. For the previous six games, that had meant the 6'6" Williams was starting at center for the injury-riddled Hornets.

Now Williams is the one injured — he has suffered a torn right ACL, the Hornets announced. That means surgery and him being done for the season.

OFFICIAL: MRI results on forward Grant Williams revealed a preliminary diagnosis of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee. — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 24, 2024

The injury happened against the Bucks on Saturday night. Williams was trying to drive to the basket against the Bucks’ Brook Lopez, planted his foot and his knee buckled. It looked this bad when it happened.

Appreciate all the love and support from those who have reached out. Time to goto work it’s all we can do🤙🏽 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) November 24, 2024

Williams has averaged 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds a game for Charlotte, but it’s his versatility that new coach Charles Lee leaned upon. Now look for Lee to lean on Tidjane Salaün and Moussa Diabate in the short term while he waits for Mark Williams and Nick Richards to return from injury.

Behind a strong start to the season from LaMelo Ball — he dropped 50 on the Bucks in a losing effort — the Hornets are 6-10 and in the mix for a play-in spot in the East. Getting there just became that much more difficult without Williams.

