In need of front court depth, Thunder reportedly to sign Alex Reese to non-guaranteed deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Final Round
Nothing personal: Scottie Scheffler has fun with Miami-Louisville pick during ‘College GameDay’ appearance
BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Round Three
Hannah Green leads by two entering final round of BMW Ladies Championship
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Ravens vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulvavilla_241019.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_philogenesecondyellow_241019.jpg
Philogene sent off for second yellow v. Fulham
nbc_pl_leigoal3_241019.jpg
Ayew scores 98th-minute winner for Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Final Round
Nothing personal: Scottie Scheffler has fun with Miami-Louisville pick during ‘College GameDay’ appearance
BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Round Three
Hannah Green leads by two entering final round of BMW Ladies Championship
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Ravens vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulvavilla_241019.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_philogenesecondyellow_241019.jpg
Philogene sent off for second yellow v. Fulham
nbc_pl_leigoal3_241019.jpg
Ayew scores 98th-minute winner for Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

In need of front court depth, Thunder reportedly to sign Alex Reese to non-guaranteed deal

  
Published October 19, 2024 12:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder Media Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - SEPTEMBER 30: Alex Reese #15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on September 30, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Getty Images

First, it was Jaylin Williams, the third-year center who has been out all of Oklahoma City’s preseason with a hamstring issue. Then star offseason signing Isaiah Hartenstein suffered a fractured left hand and will be out at least the first month of the season. That left the Thunder thin along the front line.

To fill that gap, Oklahoma City will sign Alex Reese — the former Alabama big man who was in the Thunder training camp — to a non-guaranteed contract to start the season, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Reese, a 6'9" four/five who played at Alabama for four years and went undrafted, was with Portland in the NBA Summer League last July, averaging 7.6 points a game on 32.4% shooting. He had seen 26 minutes of action this preseason.

Reese’s contract won’t be guaranteed until Jan. 7, he could be let go before then once Willliams and Hartenstein get hea thy. Reese gets his chance, and with the shortage of players behind Chet Holmgren he likely will get some run early in the season. He’s a great story, we’ll see what he can do with the opportunity.

Mentions
Alex Reese Isaiah Hartenstein.png Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Oklahoma City Thunder Primary Logo Oklahoma City Thunder