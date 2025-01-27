 Skip navigation
Isaiah Thomas reportedly signs with G League’s Salt Lake City Stars, eyes NBA return

  
Published January 27, 2025 12:27 PM

Last season, Isaiah Thomas parlayed four strong games in the G-League to a couple of 10-day contracts — and eventually a regular contract — with the Phoenix Suns for the remainder of the season.

Thomas, 35, hopes to repeat the process: He has agreed to a deal to join the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars in hopes of another NBA comeback, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN. Thomas posted this to social media.

Thomas is a two-time former All-Star who has played in all or part of 11 NBA seasons. Last season, he played a total of 19 minutes across six games with the Suns. The season before that, he did not play at all in the league at all. At age 32 (two seasons ago), Thomas played in 22 games total for three teams (Lakers, Mavericks, Hornets).

Thomas will try to shine in the G-League (he averaged 33 points a game in the four games he played a year ago), and while a call-up to an NBA squad is unlikely, it’s not impossible. Teams will soon be handing out 10-day contracts and one needing guard depth could see Thomas as an option.