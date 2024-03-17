Isaiah Thomas reportedly to sign with Suns on 10-day contract

The Phoenix Suns, looking for guard depth with Damion Lee and Josh Okogie both out, have turned to an old friend.

Former Sun Isaiah Thomas — who has been trying to play his way back into the league with the Salt Lake City Stars — has agreed to a 10-day contract to join the Suns, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It’s not clear exactly when Thomas will sign. The Suns face the Bucks on Sunday, and then they have three days off before a slate of six games in 10 days. The Suns may want to time the signing to fit with him maximizing his time with the team over that run of six games.

Thomas, 35, played in four Salt Lake City games, scoring 30+ points in each. He last appeared in the NBA in 2022. Thomas is not a player who can give Phoenix a lot of playoff minutes — at 5'9", he’s a target on that end of the court — but he can provide the needed depth to get them to that point. He has a scoring touch and can get the Suns some buckets off the bench.

Thomas played 46 games for the Suns in 2014-15 but was the odd man out on a team with Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe, so he was traded to Boston where he had the best years of his career, including a couple of All-Star appearances. He bounced around the NBA but has never quit on his dream of being back in the league and sticking.

At 39-28, the Suns are in a very tight race with the Kings and Mavericks for the 6-8 seeds in the East, with all of those teams within a game of each other. The Suns are 1.5 games back of the Pelicans as the No. 5 seed and three games ahead of the No. 9 seed Lakers.