Jalen Brunson takes over in fourth, Josh Hart hits clutch 3, Knicks edge 76ers to advance

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round One
Matt Wallace leads crowded leaderboard at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Dale%20Coyne%20-%20Indianapolis%20500%20Open%20Test%20-%20By_%20Chris%20Owens_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m99851.jpg
IndyCar team owner Dale Coyne believes a new car is essential for the series
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Emma Coburn to miss Olympic Track and Field Trials, Paris Games due to broken ankle

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_dptourchinaopenrd2hls_240502.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_cjcupround1hls_240502.jpg
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
nbc_horse_bestbets_240502.jpg
Honor Marie a worthy pick to win Kentucky Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round One
Matt Wallace leads crowded leaderboard at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Dale%20Coyne%20-%20Indianapolis%20500%20Open%20Test%20-%20By_%20Chris%20Owens_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m99851.jpg
IndyCar team owner Dale Coyne believes a new car is essential for the series
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Emma Coburn to miss Olympic Track and Field Trials, Paris Games due to broken ankle

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_dptourchinaopenrd2hls_240502.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_cjcupround1hls_240502.jpg
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
nbc_horse_bestbets_240502.jpg
Honor Marie a worthy pick to win Kentucky Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Brunson takes over in fourth, Josh Hart hits clutch 3, Knicks edge 76ers to advance

  
Published May 3, 2024 12:59 AM
2024 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 2: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during Round 1 Game 6 on May 2, 2024 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

This was as close, as hard-fought, as even, as intense a first-round series as you will ever see.

That gritty kind of old-school Eastern Conference series plays right into the hands of Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks All-Star point guard took over in the fourth quarter scoring 14 points, but the 76ers would not go away with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey making plays, until Josh Hart put the Knicks ahead for good with a clutch 3 with 24.4 seconds left.

The Knicks hit their free throws down the stretch and hung on for the dramatic 118-115 win on the road.

The Knicks take the series 4-2 and advance to take on the Indiana Pacers — who closed out the Bucks to win their series on Thursday as well — starting Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson finished with 41 points and became just the fourth player to have four straight 39+ point playoff games in a row (Michael Jordan a couple of times, Knicks legend Bernard King, and Jerry West had six straight back in 1965).

Early on it looked like the Knicks would run away with this game, they raced out to a 17-4 lead to open the game that stretched out to a 22-point first-half lead. Then Buddy Hield came in and changed the game around with a red-hot hand, scoring 17 points in the first half alone and by halftime the 76ers had come all the way back and led by four.

The second half was everything we have come to expect from this series—physical, intense, gritty, with some fantastic shot-making by both sides. Embiid was slowed but finished with 39 points and 13 rebounds. However, he fouled out with 11.1 seconds left, sending Donte DiVincenzo to the line to essentially ice the game, and that seemed to signify the end for Philly.

Tyrese Maxey could not recapture his magic from Game 5 and finished with 17 points on 18 shots. Nicolas Tatum had another strong game and finished with 16.

New York got 23 points from DiVincenzo, 19 from OG Anunoby, and 16 from Hart. Tom Thibodeau only played his bench for 27 minutes total on the night and got five points from them — this was all about the Knicks starting five.

That five, with Brunson leading the way, was enough to get them to the second round.

Mentions
Tyrese Maxey.png Tyrese Maxey Jalen Brunson.png Jalen Brunson OG Anunoby.png OG Anunoby Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers