Donovan Mitchell: ‘I am happy in Cleveland.’ But will he sign extension?

Donovan Mitchell continues to play it right down the middle.

After his Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics while Mitchell was in street clothes due to a calf strain, speculation started to swirl about his future with the team. Mitchell has one year left on his contract at $35.4 million, following that he can be a free agent. The Cavaliers will offer him a four-year, $208.5 million contract extension this summer. Whether or not he signs it changes the direction of the Cavaliers this offseason — if he does not, the team has to consider trading him rather than letting him walk for nothing in the summer of 2025.

Mitchell did what he has done all along speaking to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski — praise Cleveland but not commit to staying there (hat tip Real GM). Mitchell also pushed back on reports he grew frustrated with teammates over the course of the season.

“I reached out to Donovan Mitchell today, and he was emphatic in telling me that he is not disgruntled with anyone or anything in Cleveland. In fact, he said to me ‘I am happy in Cleveland. I’ve been happy since I arrived in Cleveland.’ He thinks this team has made progress this season... But as he said, he’s not in this to go to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs...

“Donovan Mitchell knows the question that is coming for him now in this offseason about his future in Cleveland. He said ‘I know I’ve got decision to make this offseason. My agent and I will talk to Cleveland about that at the right time.’

"[Mitchell] emphasized ‘I’m not leaving this season unhappy. I’m leaving it more determined.’”

Right down the middle.

Changes are coming to Cleveland, one way or another. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s job is in jeopardy. Depending upon Mitchell’s decision, guard Darius Garland could end up on the trade block. The Cavaliers worked better this season with one center instead of two (putting more shooting and floor spacing around Mitchell and Garland), which means Jarrett Allen could be available. It’s going to be an interesting offseason in Cleveland.

It all starts with Mitchell’s decision. While Cavaliers management has confidence he will re-sign, Mitchell’s words continue to say nothing of consequence.