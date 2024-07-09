 Skip navigation
Jamal Murray, Nuggets reportedly table contract extension talks until after Olympics

  
Published July 9, 2024 01:00 PM
Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 19: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on March 19, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 115-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Back before free agency even started it was reported that Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets were working toward a four-year, $209 million max contract extension for the point guard. The sides can debate an option on the end of that or other details, but the hard part — the money — was done.

It’s July 9 and not only is the deal not finalized, but Bennett Durando of the Denver Post reports talks are “on the back-burner right now” and will pick up after the Olympics. He adds that the sides still expect to get a deal done.

Murray was in training camp with the Canadian national team — a stacked roster in the mix for a medal — and is now in Las Vegas with the team as it prepares for an exhibition against the United States on Wednesday night. The expectations for adding Murray to a roster with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are high, even if Murray was battling injuries through the NBA postseason.

“My expectation for him is to be an amazing player. That’s who he is,” said Canadian national team coach Jordi Fernandez (also the new coach of the Brooklyn Nets). “He’s a very special player, he can take over a game, and we’ve all seen that before. As far as like physically, we’ve been in contact and constant communication with the Denver Nuggets. Obviously, I have a pretty good relationship there, a history. We’ve been on the same page with what needs to do and where his body is at so far, he’s felt great....

“You can see him, like how much he is enjoying this, with this group of guys, it’s refreshing and he’s having fun.”

The other thing RJ Barrett and other Canadians mentioned: Is there a better, more proven clutch player than Murray? In tight games they have an ace.

An ace the Nuggets want to lock up, but those talks are on hold until after the Paris Olympics.

