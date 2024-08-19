Jaylen Brown’s underwater offseason workout turning heads, drawing responses

Welcome to the “players post pictures/videos of their offseason workouts” portion of the NBA calendar, a quiet time before training camps when players want to show they are getting ready for the upcoming season — it didn’t happen without pics. This will soon be followed by the “muscle watch” portion of the calendar, when talk of “Player X gained/lost 10 pounds and is in the best shape of his life” posts hit social media.

Jaylen Brown’s workout picks stood out, though — he’s working out underwater.

Take this pic before I drown pic.twitter.com/38mhDaufyY — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 18, 2024

These photos drew a lot of attention online. Is Brown working on improving his left hand by dribbling underwater?

Water workouts are nothing new for Brown, and anyone who has swam or done any of this knows it is no easy day in the pool.

Kevin Garnett was impressed.

Lord… @FCHWPO is under water with a dumbbell in one hand and a basketball in the other…. 🤣🤣🤣



Shyt might be over for everybody ☘️🔥🤝🏾 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) August 18, 2024

Brown returns next season as an NBA champion and Finals MVP — and motivated, thanks to Steve Kerr, Grant Hill and USA Basketball. With Brown on top of his game, the Celtics are going to be tough to knock off the top of the mountain.