Jaylen Brown’s underwater offseason workout turning heads, drawing responses

  
Published August 19, 2024 01:58 PM
Boston Celtics Victory Event & Parade

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 21: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts as he holds the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy during the 2024 Boston Celtics championship parade following their 2024 NBA Finals win on June 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Welcome to the “players post pictures/videos of their offseason workouts” portion of the NBA calendar, a quiet time before training camps when players want to show they are getting ready for the upcoming season — it didn’t happen without pics. This will soon be followed by the “muscle watch” portion of the calendar, when talk of “Player X gained/lost 10 pounds and is in the best shape of his life” posts hit social media.

Jaylen Brown’s workout picks stood out, though — he’s working out underwater.

These photos drew a lot of attention online. Is Brown working on improving his left hand by dribbling underwater?

Water workouts are nothing new for Brown, and anyone who has swam or done any of this knows it is no easy day in the pool.

Kevin Garnett was impressed.

Brown returns next season as an NBA champion and Finals MVP — and motivated, thanks to Steve Kerr, Grant Hill and USA Basketball. With Brown on top of his game, the Celtics are going to be tough to knock off the top of the mountain.

